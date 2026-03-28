Liverpool are reportedly ‘ahead of Arsenal’ in the running to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, who could be part of a double exit.

Gordon is a long-term Liverpool target and the Premier League infamously came close to signing him during the 2024 summer transfer window.

At the time, this move collapsed at the last-minute, but Gordon has remained sporadically linked with Liverpool over the past couple of years, and he is now being mooted as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

And a report from Football Insider‘s Keith Wyness claims Liverpool are more likely to ‘agree’ a deal to sign Gordon than Arsenal, while he could be one of two big-name Newcastle stars to leave St James’ Park this summer.

Wyness explained: “Well, Anthony Gordon. I mean, I see a lot of the sections of the Newcastle fans. He’s not the favourite at the moment and there’s a lot of dissatisfaction up there.

“I think he’d be one of those that would go, and I think he’ll go at a decent price and that would be factored into how they’re going to rebuild the squad this summer. And that’s where I think these sorts of things are going to go.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Nick Woltemade go as well. So they’re going to be raising some money to do this rebuilding, and it’s important they get this right.

“I’ve always said, Gordon to Liverpool, there’s been talk about Arsenal, but I do think it’ll be Liverpool and I think that’s where he’s going to end up. I think Newcastle will be better off for a change this summer, and I don’t think they want to keep him to be honest.”

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Gordon features on Liverpool’s shortlist

It is likely a tad dramatic to state that Newcastle openly want Gordon to leave, but they do face having to sanction a couple of notable exits in the summer without Champions League football.

Woltemade, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are also contenders to leave, while we reported last week that Gordon is in Liverpool’s sights as they look to revamp their attack in the summer.

However, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has explained why Gordon would be wise to snub Liverpool and remain at Newcastle.

Sutton told Best Online Poker Sites: “I heard these Anthony Gordon rumours a few months ago and was left scratching my head a little bit. First and foremost, I don’t know how Newcastle fans would feel about selling the player.

“The way Gordon was at Everton, I wasn’t the only person who questioned whether he had the right temperament. But in fairness to him, he’s gone to Newcastle to work under Eddie Howe and he’s knuckled down. Last season he was brilliant and performed really well. He produced his best form.

“If I was him, I wouldn’t be in a rush to leave Howe and Newcastle. The fans there really took to him – he felt the love from the Geordies. He seemed to have a really good relationship with the manager too which is key.

“The Liverpool move is attractive and will come one day. But staying at Newcastle is the sensible option.”

Latest Liverpool news: ‘Preferred’ Salah replacement named as Romano rules out transfer

Liverpool are also said to have a different ‘preferred’ option to replace Mohamed Salah, while they are battling Newcastle for a striker signing.

Elsewhere, Gary Neville has explained why he thinks Salah’s exit could be bad news for Arne Slot’s future.

And Salah is yet to make a decision on his future, but Fabrizio Romano has ruled out one possible move.