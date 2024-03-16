Liverpool owners FSG aim to buy MLS club as Michael Edwards sets out on expanding network

FSG want to add an MLS club to their network

The owners of Liverpool are aiming to establish their own multi-club network and are already eyeing an investment into an MLS club, it has been reported.

Some of Liverpool’s main rivals in the English Premier League have set up multi-club systems in recent years, perhaps most notably champions Manchester City, whose owners’ portfolio also includes MLS outfit New York City, surprise LaLiga title contenders Girona and various other teams across the world.

Now, FSG (Fenway Sports Group) is making plans of its own to expand by investing into other clubs. It will be one of the priority tasks for Michael Edwards, the former Liverpool sporting director who has now returned in a CEO role for the umbrella company.

According to Football Insider, FSG want to purchase an MLS club, either in a majority takeover or via a minority stake worth $20m or more.

Of course, FSG – founded by John W. Henry and Tom Werner – already has a foothold in American sports. They are also the owners of MLB outfit Boston Red Sox and NHL side Pittsburgh Penguins.

They have now identified a gap in the soccer market and could use the knowledge they have gained from Europe to gain an upper hand on the competition with an MLS club.

It is not yet clear which of the 29 current MLS clubs they might be considering making an offer for in the future, nor which other countries there might be an interest in investing into.

READ MORE: Next Liverpool manager: Sky Sports man reveals Xabi Alonso concern as Michael Edwards eyes maverick Ligue 1 coach

When his return to FSG was announced this week, Edwards explained his remit to add another club to their network.

“It was vital for me that, if I did return, it had to be with renewed vigour and energy,” he stated. “In practice, this means having fresh challenges and opportunities.

“As such, one of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organization. I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.”

A press release by the company also highlighted how he would be “supporting the growth of FSG in global football through additional investment and acquisition.”

Multi-club model becoming more common

As stated, Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Man City are part of a multi-club model already. Moreover, Chelsea’s owners – including American billionaire Todd Boehly – have subsequently added Strasbourg under their control, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has just gained a stake in Manchester United after already taking over French Ligue 1 side Nice with his INEOS group.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke’s company also has Colorado Rapids under its control, and Crystal Palace’s American investor John Textor also has stakes in Lyon in France, Botafogo in Brazil and Molenbeek in Belgium.

To remain competitive, perhaps it is important for ambitious clubs to be associated with other setups and that is next on FSG’s agenda with regards to Liverpool.

IN DEPTH – Five Liverpool deals Michael Edwards could make, with first coup already agreed