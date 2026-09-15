Liverpool have officially confirmed a midfielder has joined the club after four years away.

The Reds are still to taste defeat this season, though of the five matches they’ve played, only two have resulted in victories.

The problem position of right-back is no longer a talking point amid the wildly encouraging displays of Ronald Araujo.

As such, it’s in central midfield where the issues lays, with the lack of a high calibre holding midfielder a problem Andoni Iraola continues to grapple with.

Liverpool are favourites to sign Monaco’s Lamine Camara in January. But before then, the Reds have now announced 19-year-old Patrik Farkas has re-joined the club after four years away at Blackburn Rovers.

The Hungarian initially joined Liverpool in 2021 and after just one season on the books, spent the next four years developing in Blackburn’s ranks.

Upon expiry of his contract at Ewood Park at the beginning of the summer, Farkas embarked on a lengthy trial with Liverpool and the club have announced he’s put pen to paper and signed a contract on Merseyside.

Liverpool re-sign Patrik Farkas

Farkas thus returns to Liverpool where his brother and fellow midfielder, Erik Farkas (18) also plays. Patrik will slot into the club at Under-21 level for the time being.

Reacting to his return to the Reds, Farkas said: “It’s a dream come true to sign here, I’m really happy and just excited to get started.

“I’m enjoying being back at Liverpool, there are some new faces but it’s good to meet everyone and also see lots of old friends as well.

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“I’m a technical player, a box-to-box player who can play in multiple positions and try to make things happen.

“The coaches have just asked me to excite them, to get playing, be confident and show them what I can do. From there anything can happen. Work hard and take the next step from there.”

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