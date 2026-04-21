Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of highly-rated RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, with sources telling TEAMtalk that talks are progressing as the Reds look to strike an agreement ahead of the World Cup.

The Merseyside club have done more groundwork than any of their rivals on the 19-year-old, having first identified Diomande during his time in Spain with Leganes before his move to Germany.

Since then, Liverpool scouts have tracked his development closely throughout what is now his first full season in European football and their persistence is now beginning to take shape.

Back in December, my colleague Fraser Fletcher reported that the Reds were in what was described by sources as daily contact over a deal for the RB Leipzig star.

Diomande has enjoyed a sensational campaign with Leipzig, registering 13 goals and six assists while operating predominantly from the right flank. His performances have convinced Liverpool’s recruitment team that he has the quality to emerge as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, who will leave Anfield this summer and now has just five games remaining as a Reds player.

As we previously reported, Leipzig’s parent group, Red Bull, view Diomande as their most exciting prospect since Erling Haaland and are eager to keep hold of him.

The Bundesliga side are prepared to offer improved terms, but have also placed a hefty valuation on the teenager, with a fee of around €100million (£87million) expected to be required.

Nonetheless, Liverpool will not be dissuaded by that figure and are opening to splashing out such a sum on the Ivorian, viewing him as the Category A signing they need to replace club icon, Salah.

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Diomande makes Liverpool his top preference as ‘talks begin’

Liverpool are not alone in their admiration. Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all monitoring the situation closely, aware of Diomande’s rapid rise and long-term potential.

However, while Bayern are admirers, they are unlikely to make a move, feeling they are currently well covered on the right flank thanks to the excellent form of Michael Olise.

Late interest from Spain is also emerging. TEAMtalk understands that both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been tracking Diomande closely since the turn of the year, and their involvement could yet complicate the race for his signature.

However, a move to Anfield is understood to be particularly appealing to the player, who earlier this year made clear his ambitions to move to Liverpool next.

Now, TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool have now opened discussions with Diomande’s representatives, with the club keen to reach a preliminary agreement before the World Cup.

Their strategy is to ensure the framework of a deal is in place before entering formal negotiations with Leipzig.

At this stage, there is growing confidence within Liverpool that they can secure their top attacking target, in what would represent one of the standout transfers of the summer if they can pull it off.

Replacing Salah was always going to be a very tall order for FSG and the club’s decision-makers. But in the 19-year-old Leipzig livewire, the Reds believe they have found their man.

Liverpool could sign second winger to replace Gakpo

It was previously reported that the Reds had drawn up an eight-man shopping list of replacements for Salah, once it became apparent that the Egyptian would be leaving Anfield.

Furthermore, Liverpool could yet sign another winger to play on the left side of their attack, with a replacement being eyed for the out-of-sorts Cody Gakpo.

On the subject of Gakpo, we understand the Reds have lined up an £80m-rated Premier League star as his successor and with a possible next club lined up for the Dutchman, who has been way below his best this season.

Elsewhere, the Reds are also looking at a second signing from Leipzig this summer, with one of the Bundesliga side’s impressive centre-halves given permission to leave and now being looked at as a possible Liverpool addition.

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