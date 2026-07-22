Liverpool backed to ‘throw £80m’ at ‘marquee’ Aston Villa ace and break Emery’s heart

Liverpool have been encouraged to ‘throw £80m’ at an Aston Villa ace to sign a readymade player who’ll slot straight into their starting eleven.

Liverpool have signed two first-team players (Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz) this summer, though in truth, many more are required. The Reds look light at full-back and in the wing positions, and until Hugo Ekitike recovers from an Achilles tear, Alexander Isak will be tasked with going it alone up front.

One department of the squad that looks healthy – on paper at least – is centre-back.

Virgil van Dijk is backed up by Joe Gomez, Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, though there are underlying issues with all four.

Van Dijk is deep into his thirties and can’t remain world class or injury-free forever. Gomez struggles to stay fit, while both Leoni and Jacquet are inexperienced and coming off long-term injuries.

Had Liverpool got their way, that centre-back corps would have contained Ibrahima Konate too. The Reds never viewed Jacquet as Konate’s replacement, and wanted both Frenchmen in the building.

Ultimately, Konate would go on to join Real Madrid via free agency, leaving Liverpool to deliberate over whether another new centre-half is required.

And according to former Reds midfielder, Jason McAteer, Liverpool would be wise to throw £80m Aston Villa’s way to bank Ezri Konsa.

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Liverpool backed to make mega-money Ezri Konsa move

At 28, Konsa is older than the typical profile of player Liverpool sign. Nevertheless, he’s among the finest defenders in the Premier League right now, shone for England at the World Cup, and can play multiple positions in the rearguard.

“I see a more ready-made centre half coming in who’s got international experience, who knows the Premier League, and that for me would be someone like a Konsa,” said McAteer (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“I don’t think he’s done himself any harm with his performances at the World Cup. I think he showed his versatility and maturity.

“Listen, his performances under Emery for Aston Villa have been exciting. I think he’s been solid. I think he’s a solid 7.5 out of 10 every game. He’s good in the air, he’s quick, he reads the game, and obviously Liverpool have missed out on quite a few very good central defenders, with Marc Guehi being one.

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“I don’t think they should make that mistake again with Konsa. Villa are very active in the market at the minute. They’ve lost [Morgan] Rogers and [Youri] Tielemans. And when I say active, I mean negatively.

“Unai Emery will be fighting to keep his sort of marquee players and Konsa is that marquee player, but money talks.

“If Liverpool are going to go and throw £80m at Konsa and bring him in then Villa, I’m sure for FFP, will take the opportunity for that kind of money.”

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