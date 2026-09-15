Insider spills all on Liverpool beating Bayern Munich to 2027 signing

Claims Liverpool elbowed Bayern Munich aside for an impressive signing in 2027 have been clarified, with TEAMtalk able to reveal which clubs the Reds did beat to the coup.

Liverpool frustrated Bayern Munich two summers ago when bringing one of Germany’s best players to Anfield. Florian Wirtz was that man, and while we’re still to see the best of the £116m playmaker in England, his transfer to the Reds sent shockwaves through Bayern.

The Bavarians are used to cherry-picking the best German players from their rivals in the Bundesliga. It was not to be in Wirtz’s case, and over the past few days, there have been suggestions Liverpool have left Bayern empty-handed once again.

Back on deadline day, the Reds announced the £30m capture of Genk goalkeeper, Lucca Brughmans.

The 18-year-old will link up with his new Liverpool teammates next summer, at which point he may enter into a fierce scrap with Giorgi Mamardashvili for the starting spot if Alisson Becker departs when his current contract is due to expire.

Bayern, meanwhile, could wave goodbye to a legend of their own next summer when Manuel Neuer’s deal is up.

But according to BILD chief, Christian Falk, suggestions Bayern were elbowed aside by Liverpool once again are wide of the mark.

Who Liverpool REALLY beat to Lucca Brughmans signing

Falk explained: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich were interested in Lucca Brughmans. He’s an interesting player but Bayern already has interesting players in this position.

“The future is in the team, with Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig sharing minutes in 2026/27. Bayern Munich just didn’t have an eye on Brughmans.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, previously brought news of two gigantic clubs Liverpool did fend off for the Brughmans deal.

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Bailey explained a fortnight ago: ‘TEAMtalk understands that both Arsenal and Real Madrid held talks over Brughmans, but Liverpool have succeeded in convincing him to join their project – with a clear pathway into their first-team seen as key to beating their rivals to his signature.

‘The teenager is viewed as a potential long-term successor to Alisson, although that pathway is not expected to open until 2027.’