Liverpool are blowing PSG away from a financial standpoint in their quest to win the race for Yan Diomande, and that’s not the only advantage the Reds hold, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Diomande, 19, is the winger Liverpool and owners FSG have identified as their ideal successor to Mohamed Salah. The ultra-talented RB Leipzig winger may still be young, but is already one of world football’s most feared forwards in one-v-one situations.

He ripped Ecuador and Arsenal’s Piero Hincapie in particular to shreds during Ivory Coast’s 1-0 victory to kick their World Cup campaign off with a bang.

It was a display that further showcased why Liverpool are desperate to seal this deal, even despite Leipzig’s colossal €130m / £112m asking price.

The issue for Liverpool is there’s top tier competition in the form of back-to-back Champions League winners, PSG.

However, a stunning new update from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has made great reading for those wishing to see Diomande dazzle at Anfield next year.

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Liverpool have double advantage over PSG – Fabrizio Romano

Firstly, Romano revealed Liverpool are outmuscling PSG from a financial standpoint, putting greater sums on the table as far as salary goes.

Secondly, there’s an elephant in the room in Paris in the shape of Bradley Barcola. Put simply, there’s no room for Diomande at PSG unless Barcola goes, and as it stands, PSG aren’t all that keen on selling the France international unless they receive an offer too good to refuse.

“The battle is on between Liverpool and PSG,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel.

“But the advantage for Liverpool is not just financial, because from my understand they’re ready to offer more than PSG in terms of contract to the player, in order to attract him.

“But also PSG are still waiting to find the right solution with Bradley Barcola. They have to understand if there’ll be the right proposal for Barcola, or whether they can keep him and continue with him.

“This depends on the value of the bids. So if the right bid arrives for Barcola, for PSG it could be easier to go for Diomande.

“But PSG are not desperate to sell Barcola. If there’s the right proposal the situation could be different. But at the moment, Liverpool behind the scenes are pushing and are aware of PSG’s interest.

“PSG remain very keen on Diomande, but they’re offering less, so let’s see also in terms of numbers.”

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Andoni Iraola driving Yan Diomande transfer

TEAMtalk’s insider, Fraser Fletcher, provided his own update on Liverpool’s attempts to sign Diomande on Tuesday.

He revealed the move has the full and total backing of new manager, Andoni Iraola, who is now acting as a driving force in the move.

Iraola is a huge fan of Diomande and believes he can get the best out of the electric wide man. Given what we’ve seen from the Ivorian in Germany and at the World Cup so far, that’s a scary thought for Premier League defenders.

Accordingly, Liverpool are now making steady progress in their discussions with Leipzig.

If the final fee is settled at £112m, Diomande will become Liverpool’s third most expensive signing in their history, behind only Alexander Isak (£125m) and Florian Wirtz (£116m add-ons included).