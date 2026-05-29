Liverpool have ‘formally’ told one of their superstar’s he’s NOT leaving the club this summer after determining they’re already losing too many experienced players in one go.

For the second successive summer, Liverpool’s squad will experience a monumental overhaul. Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah are leaving on free transfers. Robertson is joining Tottenham who have also landed Marcos Senesi and could be about to break their transfer record when raiding Manchester City.

There are also doubts over the futures of Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

What’s more, Liverpool are now waving goodbye to Ibrahima Konate, with the club and the 27-year-old unable to thrash out a contract extension.

That news was confirmed late on Thursday night, and the latest from Ben Jacobs has revealed how Liverpool really feel about losing the 27-year-old.

He wrote on X: “Viewed by sources as a disappointing outcome, and one Liverpool tried to avert.

“There was a significant gulf between club and player over terms. Negotiations began in November 2023 and have continued since, but an agreement has proven elusive.

“Liverpool are prepared to pay big wages but have remained disciplined in talks with Konate in order to retain squad equilibrium.

“There are high hopes for Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni heading into next season.

“Liverpool have chosen not to proceed with what is seen as an expensive renewal and will instead put that resource into replacing Mo Salah, and into strengthening other key areas this summer.”

With three of Liverpool’s most experienced campaigners all departing, Liverpool have now ‘formally’ told iconic goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, he’ll not be allowed to join Juventus.

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Alisson Becker staying at Liverpool

That’s according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, who explained on X: “Liverpool have formally told Alisson they want him to stay and continue at the club next season.

“Plan since last week confirmed as #LFC do not want to lose another experienced key part of the squad this summer.”

Alisson and Juventus had verbally agreed personal terms back in April. The Brazilian looked favourably on making the switch given Juve were offering a three-year contract and he only has 12 months remaining on his Liverpool deal.

However, the relationship between Alisson and Liverpool remains exceedingly strong, and neither party wanted to rock the boat.

Alisson would not agitate for a move if Liverpool decided he must stay, and given that decision has now been taken by the Reds, the Brazilian will see out the final year of his deal at Anfield.

Liverpool’s new centre-back plans

Regarding Konate, the Daily Mail state PSG are his ‘most likely’ next club, though Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also being mentioned by one report or another.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool do now plan to re-enter the market for another centre-back.

With Konate leaving, Liverpool’s options are Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni.

But with the final two on that list both inexperienced and coming off long-term injuries, the Reds feel the need to add a fifth body at the heart of defence.

Juve’s Gleison Bremer and former Liverpool defender, Jarell Quansah, are among the early names linked.

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