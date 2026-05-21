Richard Hughes have ‘activated’ the operation to hire Andoni Iraola as the next Liverpool manager after the ‘decision’ to sack Arne Slot was made, according to multiple reports.

Rumours began to swirl on Thursday morning of Liverpool deciding to sack Arne Slot. Amid claims Liverpool’s hierarchy consulted with ‘senior players’ at Liverpool, it was claimed owners FSG had determined enough was enough and the Dutchman must go after Sunday’s end-of-season clash with Brentford.

As of this article’s publication, no reliable publication has verified Slot will be fired. However, TEAMtalk’s insider, Graeme Bailey, was reliably informed earlier on Thursday that ‘serious talks’ regarding Slot’s future were taking place behind the scenes.

That came after we revealed on Monday that Liverpool’s decision-makers, of which spirting director Richard Hughes is chief among them, were giving strong consideration to firing Slot.

Bailey also revealed outgoing Bournemouth boss, Andoni Iraola, is keenly admired at Anfield.

And according to the latest from FootMercato, Liverpool are going all out for Iraola if indeed Slot is no more on Merseyside.

Liverpool choose Andoni Iraola as next manager

Two of their reporters took to X to share what they’re hearing on the developing situation at Liverpool.

Santi Aouna wrote: “In the case of Arne Slot leaving Liverpool, Andoni Iraola is at the very top of the list.”

Sebastien Denis declared: “Liverpool is considering replacing Arne Slot with Andoni Iraola.

“With Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, LFC director Richard Hughes wants to reunite with the Spaniard after his incredible 6th-place finish with Bournemouth.”

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Iraola had been the subject of discussions to take over from Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace. However, the hotseat at Anfield now appears to be in his future.

Adding meat on the bones on FootMercato’s website, the jointly-constructed article from Aouna and Denis stated Hughes has ‘discreetly activated a lead he knows perfectly well: Andoni Iraola.’

Hughes is the man who brought Iraola to the south coast during his own spell with Bournemouth. Making this deal even easier to make from a Liverpool perspective is the fact Iraola is out of contract at season’s end.

The report then declared Iraola, 43, ‘ticks all the boxes’ Liverpool are looking for in their next manager.

Explaining why, they added: ‘What so appeals to Liverpool is the modern yet discreet profile of the Spanish manager.

‘Iraola has just led Bournemouth to an incredible 6th place in the Premier League by advocating an aggressive and resolutely attacking style of play.

‘A resounding achievement considering he lost his central defenders and goalkeeper last summer, before seeing his best player leave for Manchester City this winter!

‘His secret weapon? Exceptional tactical adaptability. Dominating possession, pressing high, attacking directly, or dropping back into a compact block… he can do it all.

‘Without the slightest ego and focused on discipline and collective effort, he also prioritizes the development of young talent.’

If indeed Slot is a goner, there are suggestions Mohamed Salah might perform a U-turn and stay at Anfield.

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