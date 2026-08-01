Liverpool cleared to sign Barcola as Romano declares ‘here we go’ and French reporter gives confirmation

Liverpool are looking to sign Bradley Barcola this summer

The pieces for Liverpool to sign Bradley Barcola in a record-shattering move are falling into place, with Fabrizio Romano and Fabrice Hawkins dropping major updates.

Barcola is Liverpool’s No 1 target for the wing positions this summer, and the PSG forward has signalled his intention to join the Reds.

Barcola is yet to agree personal terms, though forging that agreement will not prove problematic for Liverpool.

Instead, it’s the colossal transfer fee PSG are demanding that presents an issue. The back-to-back Champions League winners have set their stall out at €170m / £145m.

Liverpool are prepared to pay more than the British record £125m they spent on Alexander Isak last summer, though aren’t willing to go as high as £145m. An official opening offer is believed to be in the process of being drafted.

Another layer to this story is PSG must first sign not one but two new wingers before they’ll allow Barcola to leave.

But according to updates from Fabrizio Romano and Fabrice Hawkins (RMC Sport), that’s exactly what PSG are about to do.

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PSG about to sign two new wingers

Taking to X on Friday, Hawkins revealed PSG are ‘set to sign’ Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche for €50m.

He wrote: “Maghnes Akliouche is set to sign with Paris for €50m, as anticipated for several weeks. The date of his medical visit has not yet been scheduled.

“He had several options but has always prioritised PSG. The French international is coming in numerically to replace Kang-in Lee.

“In the event of Bradley Barcola’s departure, the management will recruit another winger. Ibrahim Mbaye is also on his way out.”

On Saturday morning, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano gave Akliouche to PSG his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

He declared: “Maghnes Akliouche to Paris Saint-Germain, here we go!

“Breakthrough between clubs revealed here two days ago at €50m and now also green light on final details from player side.

“Medical will be next week. Akliouche will sign until June 2031.”

Not long after, Romano then brought news of PSG getting the green light to sign the all-important second winger.

He wrote on X: “Mika Godts has given green light to Paris Saint-Germain project!

“Official negotiations club to club are underway with Ajax request around €60m.

“Godts, ready to accept personal terms if the two clubs get the deal done. PSG are optimistic.”

With PSG about to bank Akliouche and making progress in their attempts to sign Godts from Ajax too, the way is being cleared for Barcola to arrive at Anfield.

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Fabrizio Romano on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Romano took to YouTube to provide the latest on Barcola’s potential switch.

“Contacts continue between Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and the player’s representatives,” he explained.

“The key point is the transfer fee. There will be no problem regarding the player’s contract, personal terms or the project. Bradley Barcola is very keen on Liverpool and is excited by the move.

“The discussions are continuing, but Liverpool will need to make a significant financial investment.

“The club must determine how much they are willing to pay PSG before the deal can happen.

“Nothing is imminent. There has been talk of a bid being prepared, but this is not the main issue.

“Liverpool want Barcola and they will make a bid. The agreement with the player will also come. The real challenge is reaching a financial agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

“That could take time because PSG have already lost several attacking players and are still completing other business.

“The French club also need time to secure replacements before allowing another important forward to leave.”

And as we’ve since discovered on Saturday morning, the issue of PSG needing replacements is now set to be resolved by way of the twin arrivals of Akliouche and Godts.

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