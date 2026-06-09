Liverpool ‘closest’ to signing £52m winger in double deal with Yan Diomande

Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign a winger with 31 goal contributions across the 2025/26 campaign, and he’d arrive as well as Yan Diomande, not instead of, according to reports.

Liverpool are overhauling their wide ranks this summer, with Mohamed Salah the headline-grabber in that regard. However, TEAMtalk has learned Liverpool are prepared to serve up Cody Gakpo as a makeweight to land Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

Even if that is not required, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Gakpo has chances to leave Anfield this summer.

Furthermore, Federico Chiesa has publicly stated he must leave Liverpool for the benefit of his career unless he’s given assurances over increased playing time from Andoni Iraola.

As such, it’s not just Diomande who Liverpool want to add to their wide options, and two reports in Portugal state Francisco Trincao is in the Reds’ sights.

The 26-year-old left-footer racked up 31 goal contributions (13 goals, 18 assists) for Sporting CP last term. He was named in the Primeira Liga team of the season for the second successive time.

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Liverpool ‘closest’ to signing Francisco Trincao

Record in Portugal now state Liverpool are ‘closest’ to bringing Trincao back to England after he previously struggled at Wolves during a loan campaign at Molineux in 2021-22.

Trincao is obviously a far superior player now to the one he was back then, and it’s claimed the Reds are considering activating his €60m / £52m release clause. Liverpool are ‘top of the list’ in that regard.

This report comes after Correio da Manha claimed Iraola’s arrival ‘has done nothing to cool interest’ in the Sporting winger.

Of course, it’s Diomande who is Liverpool’s No 1 choice, and the Reds are better placed than all other teams to secure an agreement on personal terms with the Ivorian.

That’s according to the ultra-reliable David Ornstein, who noted it’s Liverpool and not PSG who are favourites to secure the blockbuster deal right now.

Regarding cost, the i paper recently claimed Leipzig have upped the ante and now value Diomande at around €140m / £120m.

A move on that scale would slot Diomande in as Liverpool’s second most expensive signing in their history, ahead of Florian Wirtz (£116m) and behind only Alexander Isak (£125m).

As such, you can appreciate why Liverpool are floating the idea of including Gakpo as a makeweight in discussions with Leipzig.

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