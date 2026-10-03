Liverpool in contact to sign ‘next big thing’ as Fabrizio Romano shares update

Liverpool are ‘serious’ about signing a player described by Fabrizio Romano as the ‘next big thing’, and contact with the player’s camp has been established.

The Reds have attacked the transfer market over the past two summers, and on three separate occasions, have paid over £100m to sign superstar-calibre players. However, Liverpool aren’t taking their eye off the ball as far as signing top quality prospects goes.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, recently brought news of Liverpool being the leading contender amongst Premier League sides for the signing of Mexican sensation, Gilberto Mora.

Fletcher went on to explain: “Liverpool have made direct contact with his representatives, underlining ‘serious interest’ from Anfield.”

Mora is a 17-year-old attacking midfielder who plays for Tijuana and the Mexican national side.

He’s already bagged five goals in just seven appearances at club level this season, and over the summer, became the youngest to ever play a World Cup match for Mexico.

As you might expect, interest in Mora isn’t just limited to England, and the biggest threat to Liverpool looks like it will come from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided his take on Mora’s situation when reporting on his YouTube channel.

Fabrizio Romano shares Gilberto Mora update

“Keep close eye to Gilberto Mora, the youngest goalscorer ever for Mexican national team,” declared Romano.

“This boy is special. This midfielder is special. 17 years old, born October 2008 and Gilberto Mora is considered in the industry as one of the best talents around in midfield.

“So we are talking about a player who has a lot of quality, who has a lot of potential, Clubs from Spain, from England and not only, are monitoring him.

“So there is a lot of attention from European top clubs. I’m sure in the near future there will be conversations with his camp because these clubs have already started working around Gilberto Mora to understand the price, to understand the possibility to bring him to Europe in the near future.

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“So there is movement around Gilberto Mora who in Mexico is considered as the next big thing, and it’s going to be a very very interesting situation to follow.”

A recent report from Football Insider suggests Liverpool have work to do to get the better of LaLiga’s big two in this instance.

They stated that as of now, Mora’s preference is not to sign with Liverpool, but to move to Spain instead.

As such, it’s up to Liverpool to not only out-muscle the Spanish giants in negotiations with Tijuana, but to convince Mora the best decision he can make is to move to Merseyside.

Regarding cost, Mora is comfortably expected to become the most expensive sale in Liga Mx history, far surpassing the roughly £15m Sporting CP paid when signing Maxi Araujo in 2024.

Mora turns 18 later in October, meaning he’ll be eligible for a transfer to Europe from the January window onwards.