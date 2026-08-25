Liverpool are effectively one step away from reaching a full agreement to sign Yankuba Minteh and could sign off on the deal “today”, according to a well-informed journalist, though FSG have also been given a green light over a deal for Ibrahim Mbaye and must decide between the pair.

The Reds are eager to add more pazzazz to Andoni Iraola’s attack and hope to sign at least two, and most likely two, new wingers before the transfer window closes. While Liverpool remain in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the capture of their top target, Bradley Barcola, FSG are working behind the scenes on another high-profile addition.

Ultimately, the identity of that second signing will come to one of two: either Gambian star Minteh, or Senegalese prodigy Mbaye.

Liverpool have already seen bids of £50m and £60m turned down for the former, having been informed that an offer of £70m will seal a deal.

Now, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Reds could reach a decision imminently on matching that price for the Seagulls star – though he accepts they could still pivot towards Mbaye.

“With Minteh, they held some talks over the weekend. They’re deciding today; so it could change any minute and very quickly whether they want to make a third bid,” the reporter told TalkSPORT.

“If they go to £70m, it’ll be a done deal, according to Brighton sources. My sense is Liverpool might consider £65m first. That was discussed at the weekend, but I think if Liverpool bid one more time it’ll almost be a final bid, because they’ve got other options [like] Ibrahim Mbaye.

“But PSG want €70m [£59.8m], which is still equivalent to Minteh. So, they’ve got two options now at roughly the same price. But my expectation is that it’s Barcola plus one.”

READ MORE: Liverpool making decisive winger bid as shock THIRD signing possible

Liverpool hopeful on Barcola – but could miss out on Mbaye

According to a late-night update from L’Equipe, however, Liverpool may have missed out on Mbaye after they claimed an as-yet-unrevealed side is now close to his signature, with the player frustrated by a lack of engagement from the Reds following their initial interest.

That could leave Liverpool with little choice but to thrash out a deal with the Seagulls for Minteh.

Either way, that won’t distract them from their main priority: Barcola.

Per journalist Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail, optimism is growing that a deal can be done soon.

Writing after the 2-2 draw with Newcastle, Steele stated: ‘Liverpool remain hopeful of signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola this week and are weighing up whether to make a third bid for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh. Those will be crucial additions, given the wide options are limited at present, but signing a deep-lying midfielder is just as important.

‘They could have the best front three in the world, yet they will win no trophies if they are so vulnerable and exposed to the counterattack like they were here.’

He concluded: ‘A winger or two would be great, but a new holding midfielder should join the wide forwards at the top of that shopping list.’

With regard to that midfielder hunt, that’s a theory shared by Daniel Sturridge, who claims that it has been a need at Anfield for the last three years and having named the £39m star they should have signed to fill that void.

Should Minteh or Mbaye join Barcola at Anfield, that could be curtains for Cody Gakpo, whom Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed has been the subject of interest from Manchester City.

As for Barcola, Romano claims a deal could be done this week amid what has been described as a price drop in PSG’s demands for the 23-year-old France winger.