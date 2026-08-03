Liverpool DENY Iraola as Sky Sports confirm transfer being worked on is OFF

Liverpool will NOT proceed with a move Andoni Iraola requested, with owners FSG telling the manager to make do with what he has, according to Sky Sports.

The transfer headlines at Anfield right now are understandably being dominated by the club’s pursuit of Bradley Barcola.

The PSG and France ace, 23, is Liverpool’s top target for the wing positions. Barcola has already signalled his intention to sign for the Reds, and official club-to-club discussions are now underway.

With Barcola expected to cost well in excess of £100m if he does join Liverpool, there might be very little money left over for other positions prior to player sales.

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Other departments of Iraola’s squad look in desperate need of a reinforcement or two, most notably the defence.

At right-back, Jeremie Frimpong struggled in his debut season and Conor Bradley is coming back off a serious, long-term injury.

At centre-back, Virgil van Dijk is deep into his thirties, Joe Gomez has already sustained a muscle injury in pre-season, and Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet are both young and untested in the Premier League.

As such, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news of Iraola making it crystal clear to Liverpool officials that he wanted more defensive cover before the new season begins.

Bailey wrote on July 27: ‘Andoni Iraola made it clear he wants greater defensive depth before the new season gets underway.’

Initially, the Reds did listen to the Spaniard, and began actively exploring moves for either a centre-back, or a player who can play centre-back and right-back.

Moves for John Stones and Ezri Konsa were explored, but Stones was quickly snapped up by Inter Milan via free agency, and Villa have no intention of selling Konsa.

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Liverpool deny Iraola request for new defender

That, according to Sky Sports at least, appears to be that as far as Liverpool attempting to sign a new defender is concerned.

Their reporter, Mark McAdam, has now claimed Liverpool will not sign a new defender, and thus will deny Iraola’s request for extra depth.

“Well, no is the answer we are being told,” insisted McAdam (as cited by AnfieldAgenda).

“My understanding is that Liverpool will not go into the market to sign a player for the next 4-6 weeks.

“They’re just going to have to ride through the storm and then wait for their players to come back and then they will be at full strength at the back.”

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