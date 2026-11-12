Liverpool rekindle plan to sign perfect Alisson heir as major decision is reached on Brazilian’s future

Liverpool are understood to have identified their dream long-term heir for Alisson Becker between the sticks, though confusion lies on when a deal could be struck with the Reds and the Brazilian all in agreement on an extension to his stay at Anfield.

It’s been a season of transition at Anfield, with manager Andoni Iraola stepping in to replace Arne Slot, and with two of the club’s long-term and trusted servants, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, as well as Ibrahima Konate, all departing as free agents for pastures new.

Throughout that period of adjustment and indeed for many years previously, two elements have stood true: Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

TEAMtalk has already revealed earlier this month that the Reds are already planning to open talks with veteran star Van Dijk on an extension, having seriously impressed Iraola and having not missed a minute of Premier League action thus far.

Now, it has emerged that Alisson also looks set to stay, with the Brazilian also catching the eye with some magnificent recent displays that have rolled back the years and with the 34-year-old looking imperious once again during Sunday’s 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool already have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, but now talks on a new deal on top of that are set to get underway.

Providing an update on his situation, his representative, Ze Maria, said: “Alisson loves Liverpool very much.

“We are in preliminary talks regarding a contract renewal.”

Speaking after Liverpool’s victory at Selhurst Park over the weekend, Alisson expressed his desire to stay put at Anfield.

He said: “Yes, in my mind (I want to say). I’m focused on playing every game, but in my mind I’m happy to stay.

“You know, that depends on a lot of aspects and different situations. But my will is to stay. I’m happy here; my family is happy here.

“I’m still hungry for titles and for delivering good performances. I still want to play at the top level for as long as I can. So that’s my thinking on that. My agent is talking with the club.”

Alisson has now featured in 347 games for the Reds, keeping an impressive 138 clean sheets in that time.

Despite that, the Reds do have eyes on a would-be long-term successor between the sticks, with an updated report backing up what TEAMtalk sources exclusively revealed back in April…

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Liverpool see Portugal star as long-term Alisson heir

With Alisson expected to stay at Anfield, and with Giorgi Mamardashvili and Lucca Brughmans also on the books, Liverpool’s goalkeeper department looks in fine fettle for many years to come.

And while ultimately Mamardashvili could lose patience waiting for the time Alisson calls it quits, Liverpool are already seemingly making alternative plans for their long-term future in goal.

Indeed, back in April, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Liverpool scouts had been regularly taking in Diogo Costa’s outings for Porto, having identified the Portuguese stopper as their preferred target of four options to ultimately replace Alisson at Anfield.

The club captain at Porto has amassed some 262 appearances for the club since debuting in the 2019/2020 campaign, and is now regarded as one of the finest and most consistent goalkeepers in world football.

Writing at the time, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed that sources have indicated that Liverpool have long admired Costa’s profile, with his command of the penalty area, distribution, and composure under pressure seen as traits well-suited to the Premier League.

Now, according to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have continued to keep a close watch on the 27-year-old’s development, with the player now regarded as a ‘serious target’ to ultimately replace Alisson.

And while any deal is likely to be put on the backburner for at least 12 months, the report states that he is seen as the ‘ideal replacement for Alisson’, with scouts pinpointing him as ‘an incredible shot-stopper and also extremely comfortable with his feet’.

The report, though, does state that Alisson, despite recent claims from the player and his agent over an extension, will leave Anfield at the expiry of his current deal in June 2027.

Meanwhile, sources can reveal that Liverpool have made a decision on selling Jeremie Frimpong in January, with the player subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Elsewhere, a report on Wednesday claimed the Reds have ‘a deal in place’ to make a £58.5m-rated star their first signing of the January window.