Arne Slot is feeling the heat after a dismal run of results with Liverpool

Liverpool have arranged an emergency board meeting over the club’s current struggles after two reports indicated that Arne Slot’s future could be in some doubt – and with some fans calling on FSG to remove the ‘braindead’ Dutchman, our sources can provide some truths over the Reds manager’s situation.

The Premier League champions invested heavily into strengthening their squad this summer, with some £440m (€505m, $600m) lavished on a string of big-name signings. And while Liverpool did manage to claw back a hefty chunk of that through player sales, the feeling was that Slot’s side would be the team to beat this season.

However, what has transpired so far, is the exact opposite and that enormous transfer spree has, somehow, made the champions significantly worse.

Whether it’s a case of trying to change too much too soon remains to be seen, but the stark truths are that Liverpool are currently on their worst run of form since November 2014 and the days of Brendan Rodgers. A fifth successive defeat on Wednesday night, away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, would be their worst form since 1953 – some 72 years!

As a result, Slot, who could do little wrong in his first season at the helm, suddenly finds himself facing heat for the first time since succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the hotseat.

Off the back of that, two reports have claimed the Reds are to hold what’s described as an ’emergency meeting’ on Tuesday to decide how best to proceed and amid rising speculation that the Dutchman’s position could be under some threat.

Per Spanish site, Fichajes, the 47-year-old is now ‘in danger’ as FSG have made two ‘demands’ as they review his future.

Per their report, the American owners are demanding that Slot ‘stabilise’ the club’s performance before the project’s continuity is jeopardised’.

Secondly, Slot has been told that his ‘big-money signings must start performing’ – in a direct reference to the disappointing outings seen so far from the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Those claims have been backed up by a respected account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’, who have revealed that there will be an ’emergency meeting’ at Liverpool on Tuesday.

They posted: ‘Emergency team meeting called for tomorrow.’

Liverpool fans demand Slot sack as sources reveal truths on contract talks

In the wake of their worst run of form in 11 years, some fans already think it’s time for Slot to go, with both his tactical approach and team selections for the home defeat to Manchester United receiving widespread condemnation.

“Slot’s 4-2-4 was brain-dead! He’s butchering our season – sack him!” one fan demanded.

Another agreed, adding: “Slot’s lost the plot! His tactics are killing us – get out now!”

A third chimed in: “Slot’s game plan is garbage – gifting United goals like a charity!”

A fourth suggested it’s the first time, either, commenting: “Slot’s formation flopped again – he’s ruining Liverpool with his stupid ideas!”

At the same time, a respected journalist claims the Reds’ football is more akin to Ange Postecoglou’s kamikaze Tottenham Hotspur approach, rather than the PSG approach he was supposed to be modelling his side on.

Claims about Slot’s future suddenly being in some doubt come off the back of reports just last week that the Reds were ready to open talks over extending the former Feyenoord boss’ contract, which runs at Anfield until 2027.

However, our reporter Dean Jones insists plans to extend Slot’s stay are not necessarily off the table, and suggests plans are in place for the Dutchman to hopefully enjoy a long and successful reign at Anfield.

When asked if Liverpool still plan to hold talks with the 47-year-old over a potential new deal, the transfer insider replied: “I have heard that early, initial contact was already made in terms of opening more formal conversations about extending his contract and how that could work, so it is a gradual process that has been expected to become more active across the course of this season.

“It’s not something they have to decide today or tomorrow because his current deal runs to the summer of 2027 but ideally they would be in a position to do so by the end of the season.

“Liverpool see this as a project that can work long term like a Jurgen Klopp or Rafa Benitez career but, obviously, results will also dictate the length of his reign.

“Maybe he ends up somewhere in between like Brendan Rodgers – only time will tell.

“For now, though, there is no knee-jerk reaction to the four-game slump in terms of how they see the future.

“They will stand by him and hope that this turns around so that everyone is happy with how things are progressing, so that they can secure a longer-term future.”

Football finance expert Stefan Borson, meanwhile, claims it is surprising that the Reds are looking to extend his deal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Borson said: “I guess it’s a little bit surprising [that Liverpool are looking to extend Slot’s deal], but then he did win the league in his first season.

“They obviously backed him very aggressively, so they do seem to have a lot of faith in him, and why not?

“I think the current dip is kind of irrelevant to that bigger picture. It’s a very small dip.”

