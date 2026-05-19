A Liverpool star who commented on Mohamed Salah’s explosive social media post is now on course to join a European giant, while Jamie Carragher has destroyed the player for good measure.

Salah blasted Liverpool and their slipping standards on his social media platforms last weekend. The outgoing Egyptian’s post in full can be read here.

In a nutshell, Salah can see the sharp decline the club are experiencing under Arne Slot and given he’s on the way out, he’s unafraid to speak up.

His comments have split opinion, with many pundits in the media castigating the winger, though the overwhelming majority of Liverpool fans are taking Salah’s side.

On Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, a poll conducted among Liverpool fans revealed 94 percent are backing Salah over Arne Slot in the rift between the pair.

What has since raised eyebrows is the sheer number of current Liverpool players – most of which will still be at Anfield next year – liking or commenting on Salah’s posts.

One star who did just that was midfielder Curtis Jones. The 25-year-old responded to Salah’s post with a clapping emoji.

And perhaps the reason why Jones felt emboldened to publicly back Salah is because he’s now on course to be sold this summer.

Jones only has a year left on his deal and per transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, he and Liverpool are miles off agreeing an extension.

Rather than lose the player for nothing 12 months from now, Liverpool are ready to cash in while they still can, and a switch to Inter Milan is anticipated.

Curtis Jones bound for Inter Milan

“Inter want Curtis Jones,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel. “He’s very high on their shortlist.

“Jones was already close to signing for Inter in the January transfer window. The player was open to that.

“The deal collapsed because Liverpool didn’t want to let Jones go without signing a replacement.

“Inter are still there. They’re prepared to attack again for Jones. Now it’s going to be important to understand how much Liverpool want as a price tag for a player who is out of contract in 2027, and at the moment, far, far away from signing a new contract at Liverpool.

“So at the moment the valuation is going to dictate the timing and negotiations for this deal.

“So it’s on Liverpool to ask for a price and then Inter will decide what to do. But for sure Inter like the player and they’re in contact with Curtis Jones.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Jamie Carragher blasts Curtis Jones

When speaking on the latest edition of The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, Reds legend Carragher took aim at Jones for backing Salah.

“I think Curtis Jones commented on it, didn’t he? Put like a clapping emoji,” Carragher said. “I thought that was a bit strange.”

He added: “I thought ‘Jesus, this is why we don’t play heavy metal football because of players a little bit like Curtis Jones in the squad’.

“He take six touches on the ball before he passes it, I thought ‘Steady on son, stay out of that one. Let Salah do whatever he wants to do, he’s leaving in a week’.”

EXCLUSIVE: Title-winning defender ‘pushing’ to join Liverpool as ‘contact’ made over stunning £20m transfer