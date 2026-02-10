Liverpool are prepared to green-light surgery for new signing Jeremy Jacquet, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk, and with a down-on-his-luck Arne Slot cursing the disappointing news that the Frenchman has suffered an injury.

The 20-year-old finalised his move to Liverpool on Deadline Day last Monday, with the Reds beating Chelsea to his signature, though his £60m (€69m, $82m) move to Anfield was always slotted to go through on July 1, with all parties in agreement that Jacquet will see out the season in France.

Now, though, a serious shoulder injury has put his immediate plans on hold – and left the Reds nervously awaiting developments over their big-money signing.

Indeed, just days after that high-profile transfer from Rennes was completed, the France Under-21 international suffered a worrying injury, the centre-half falling awkwardly during his side’s 3-1 defeat to Lens at the weekend.

Now, with the player undergoing assessment, sources have confirmed that a concerned Liverpool FC have been in touch with their French counterparts to make clear their preferred course of action.

Liverpool have already been in direct contact with Jacquet’s camp and made their position clear: if surgeons deem an operation necessary, the club want it carried out as soon as possible. Insiders say the Reds are focused on a swift, decisive medical pathway to protect the player’s long-term development and to avoid prolonged uncertainty.

Sources add that Liverpool’s medical team have been liaising closely with Rennes’ doctors to share scans and reports, and that discussions over timing and the best surgical option are ongoing. The club’s priority is to ensure Jacquet receives the most appropriate treatment while managing his rehabilitation under Liverpool’s supervision once he is ready to move to Merseyside.

READ MORE: Jeremy Jacquet torn apart by Mason Greenwood as French media slate Liverpool new boy’s Rennes display

Slot bemoans Jacquet injury as Liverpool await final assessment

As it stands, the injury is understood to be significant enough to warrant serious consideration of surgery, but final decisions will rest on specialist assessments in the coming days.

Liverpool’s stance — to proceed quickly if required — underlines how highly they rate Jacquet and their desire to get him integrated into the squad as soon as he is fit.

In the meantime, Slot was asked about Jacquet’s injury during his press conference over Tuesday lunchtime, and the Dutchman was quick to have a little moan at his side’s poor fortune this season.

With Dominik Szoboszlai suspended for Wednesday’s clash at Sunderland and with defenders Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley or Jeremie Frimpong available to cover at right-back, Slot was asked if his side had been unlucky with injuries.

“It feels like that, that is for sure. Even if we sign a player and he’s not even playing for us, he gets injured,” Slot said of Jacquet.

“But the moment you think it’s just bad luck then it comes to you as well. So we need to keep away from that and focus on improving performances.

“The amount of times we are conceded late on is more than usual, so what’s the reason for that.

“I can definitely say we haven’t been lucky, that is true. But is it bad luck or who we are? We will find out over rest of season…”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news: Fans demand Slot sack; Konate contract stance

Meanwhile, Liverpool supporters appear divided on fresh claims that the club should sack Slot and appoint Xabi Alonso as his replacement, with some fans picking out three other preferred options, and amid a damning stat which suggests the Dutchman could be on borrowed time.

On the subject of Slot and a number of his peers and rivals, a senior reporter has detailed what he believes are the ‘most likely’ outcomes regarding what’s shaping up to be an insane managerial merry-go-round involving Liverpool, Man City, Bayern, Real and others in the summer.

In other news, Ibrahima Konate’s stance on signing a new contract at Anfield has angered Liverpool who’ve just launched a countermeasure.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.