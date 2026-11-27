Liverpool have other priorities ahead of Rayan, seen here with Brazil teammate Vinicius Junior

Liverpool are unlikely to pursue a move for Bournemouth star Rayan any time soon, a well-informed journalist has revealed, with the Reds instead looking at four other priority targets in the January window and beyond.

The Brazilian has long been linked with a move to Anfield, with the news first emerging after this world exclusive from our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, who broke the news on 18 March that the player – by then just a matter of months into his Cherries career – was already being scouted for the next step up the ladder.

Branded a like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah, something the Liverpool squad still lacks, a move to Anfield would certainly tick a lot of boxes for the Reds – particularly given the player has a £130m (€153m, $175m) exit clause that comes into play in the upcoming summer window.

And while Bournemouth will no doubt face a battle to retain his services heading into 2027 and beyond, it seems a move to suitors Liverpool, who have been well aware of the winger since his days with Vasco da Gama, is not on the agenda any time soon.

Rating the chances of a move to Anfield and explaining the big problem with a potential deal, journalist David Lynch told Anfield Index: “I can’t really see that at the rumoured numbers.

“There might be some interest when you get the other side of that clause, as he starts to kind of move through his contract and gets more adapted to the Premier League.”

As well as the hefty fee, Lynch also feels his stats don’t back up the price tag, explaining: “His underlying numbers didn’t look great in comparison to the actual numbers he was putting up.”

Lynch, though, feels a big move will one day be on the cards for the nine-cap Brazil star, adding: “He’s clearly got a very bright future.

“He’s got a great build on him for Premier League football; he’s only going to get better. He’s a hugely talented player who’s got a big future.”

Despite that, Lynch just can’t see him at Anfield any time soon, adding: “I don’t think Liverpool will be tripping up over themselves to pay that sort of money for him when his output is what it is at the moment.”

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Liverpool have four other big targets heading into 2027

While Liverpool are blessed with several winger options, it is unlikely that Andoni Iraola and Co will put too much emphasis on investing more money there.

And instead, alongside Julian Ward, the club are likely to prioritise four other major areas heading into 2027.

Per our sources, the top two targets for next year, and potentially as soon as January, are a new midfielder to boss the engine room and a tank to go box-to-box, as well as a new left-back.

With regard to that midfielder, the Reds are seemingly hurtling towards a £58m January deal for Lamine Camara, having identified the Monaco man as a key target, and with his fellow suitors, Chelsea instead aiming to sign Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

Per the latest reports, an agreement is close for Camara.

In addition to a midfielder, Liverpool also want a new left-back, though any deal in January is likely to be tough. However, Kostas Tsimikas will need replacing, while strong cover and competition for Milos Kerkez has been identified as a key area to strengthen.

A top Bundesliga star was recently identified as a potential option for the Reds to fill that void.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will need to make a decision on their central defence. While we understand that a new deal will be offered to Virgil van Dijk after a hugely consistent season, the Reds are also ready to activate a clause to re-sign a former star as part of a mammoth double deal.

And finally, Liverpool also have a big decision to make on their goalkeeper department.

Alisson is nearing the end of his deal and, while the Reds also have teenager Lucas Brughmans and Giorgi Mamardashvili on their books, Liverpool have been strongly linked with two alternatives, including a top French star, who could arrive as the new No.1 at Anfield next season.