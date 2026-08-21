Long-serving Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has arrived in Italy to undergo his Inter Milan medical and finalise his move to the San Siro on Friday, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Sources confirmed earlier this week that Inter had finally made a breakthrough in their pursuit of the six-cap England midfielder after increasing their offer to £30million (€35m, $41m).

The 25-year-old Liverpudlian has now decided to leave his boyhood club and begin a new career in Italy with Inter Milan rather than remain at Anfield under new head coach Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool had been prepared to open talks over a new contract with Jones in the coming months, with his current deal due to expire next summer.

However, sources have revealed that Jones had become increasingly aware that establishing himself as a regular starter would be difficult, with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai all ahead of him in the midfield pecking order.

Jones has been impressed by Iraola and the new regime since the Spaniard’s arrival, but the midfielder also recognised that a move would give him the opportunity for a more prominent role.

That opportunity has been offered by Cristian Chivu, with the Inter head coach keen to make Jones an important part of his midfield plans – a factor which ultimately convinced the Toxteth-born star to take up the move…

HAVE YOU SEEN? Liverpool told PSG have ‘no intention’ of keeping Barcola as French insider drops biggest bomba transfer update yet

Liverpool make decision on signing Curtis Jones replacement

TEAMtalk understands Chivu’s conviction helped persuade Jones that now was the right time to leave Liverpool, while the Reds ultimately preferred to accept Inter’s offer rather than risk losing a homegrown player for nothing in 12 months.

The transfer also represents a major step in Jones’ career, with the midfielder now set to continue his development in Serie A after coming through Liverpool’s academy and establishing himself as a senior England international.

His arrival in Italy means the final stages of the transfer are now underway, with the medical and paperwork expected to be completed before he signs his Inter contract.

He will become the third Englishman to join Inter this summer, following on from John Stones and Djed Spence.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have already decided that they will not bring in a direct replacement for Jones.

Sources understand that decision has been taken following Iraola’s assessment of his squad and the Spaniard’s belief that the midfield options already available are sufficient.

Liverpool had been linked with a move for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton – now valued in the £80m bracket – but are unlikely to pursue that transfer and instead intend to offer more opportunities to 19-year-old talent Trey Nyoni.

Instead, at least one – and probably two – new winger signings remain Liverpool’s priority before the transfer window closes.

The Reds therefore see Jones’ departure as an opportunity to rebalance the squad rather than trigger another midfield recruitment drive, while Inter prepare to welcome their latest addition from Anfield.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool explore Yankuba Minteh deal, but Barcola remains top target