Liverpool plan to actively strengthen their midfield this summer and have identified four potential transfer options – including a top Manchester United target – to beef up their engine room and add the physicality and athleticism Arne Slot feels they have so badly lacked this season, TEAMtalk understands.

The 2025/26 campaign has been one to forget for the reigning Premier League champions. Quickly ousted from the title race, Liverpool have also failed to progress past the quarter-finals in both the Champions League and FA Cup, while their fourth-round exit in the Carabao Cup came in the depths of a bleak autumnal run of dismal form.

As a result, the Merseyside giants are preparing for more wholesale squad changes this summer, with additions in defence, as well as a top-class replacement for Mohamed Salah in attack, high on the agenda.

But we understand Liverpool are also actively seeking to strengthen their midfield department this summer as Slot looks to add depth and dynamism to a squad that will target a return to trophy contention across multiple fronts next season.

With the Premier League title challenge still fresh in the memory and European commitments on the horizon, the Anfield hierarchy have identified greater energy and legs in central areas as a priority.

With sporting director Richard Hughes on the case, sources understand that four names have been identified as players of interest.

One name that continues to feature prominently on their shortlist is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, sources have confirmed.

The England international has impressed with his composure and range of passing since moving to Selhurst Park, and Liverpool remain big admirers.

Sources close to the club indicate that talks could progress if Palace’s valuation aligns with Anfield’s expectations, though no formal bid has yet materialised at this moment in time.

In addition to Wharton, the Reds have been tracking several exciting talents from overseas capable of injecting fresh vigour into the engine room, with one top Manchester United target also firmly on their radar…

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In addition to Wharton, 41-times capped Senegal international Lamine Camara, currently impressing at Monaco, has caught the eye with his athleticism and box-to-box capabilities.

Similarly, Lens’ Mamadou Sangare is also understood to be under consideration, offering the kind of tenacity and forward drive that Slot’s system demands. Legs and energy in the middle of the park are something Liverpool recruiters are looking for, and both the Ligue 1-based stars have impressed under the watchful eye of scouts.

Liverpool also continue to hold Carlos Baleba in high regard.

The Brighton midfielder has shown glimpses of top-level quality since his arrival on the south coast, blending defensive steel with progressive passing.

He was initially listed as a player of interest for FSG back in summer 2024, well before links to Manchester United emerged.

And while still on Liverpool’s radar, the Seagulls’ hefty asking price – which we understand will begin at £80m (€92.5m, $109m) – has effectively cooled immediate interest, with Anfield officials trying to strengthen multiple areas this summer.

The pursuit forms part of a broader strategy to evolve the squad without disrupting its core.

Hughes and the recruitment team are balancing ambition with fiscal prudence, mindful of Financial Fair Play constraints, and with Slot already having gone public with Liverpool’s need to sell before they can buy.

While no deals are imminent, the club’s proactive monitoring of the market underscores their determination to get back on track and competing for the Premier League again next season.

In terms of that high-calibre Salah replacement, Liverpool have been urged to sign an ‘absolute legend of a finisher’ to succeed the Egyptian – and his club look powerless to prevent a £60m sale this summer.

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