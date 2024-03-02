Liverpool have been presented with an opportunity to kickstart life after Jurgen Klopp by signing Jesper Lindstrom – and the Napoli player has potentially opened the door to a move with a big admission about his affection for the Merseyside giants.

It will be all change at Anfield this summer with Liverpool preparing to bid Klopp an emotional farewell after close to nine glorious years at Anfield. He has won seven major honours in his time at the club and could yet scoop three more trophies before the season is out with the Reds still alive in the FA Cup, Europa League and sitting atop of the Premier League.

While the process of appointing the German’s successor is already well underway, the Reds are also looking to bring in a new sporting director too, with Jorg Schmadtke confirming his plans to depart shortly after Klopp’s big announcement.

Schmadtke did stellar work during his short spell at Anfield, securing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister for a cut-price fee and negotiating the arrivals of Dominik Sziboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

But with Klopp departing, it was felt correct that Schmadtke should do too, giving everyone at the club a fresh start under a completely new regime.

To that end, Klopp himself has put to bed speculation that he could be tempted to reverse his decision to quit as Reds manager.

As a result, FSG are reported to making rapid progress on both fronts as they look to get both key appointments in place as soon as possible.

Napoli star opens door to potential Liverpool move

Whoever Liverpool’s new management team are, they will be keen to put their own stamp on the side and usher in a number of new signings that will alter the dynamic of their play.

And one player Liverpool looked at signing last summer, Danish star Lindstrom, has opened the door to a possible move after confirming that he was the subject of an approach by the club last summer and that he was a supporter of the Merseysiders growing up.

He ultimately made a €30m move to Napoli from previous club Eintracht Frankfurt, but has confirmed an approach from the Reds.

“The Reds wanted me, yes, but how long would I have played?” he said in an interview last year with Corriere dello Sport.

“Would it have been smart to go there? I’m a fan of theirs, but if I’m not playing then I might as well sit and watch them on TV. I’m 23, an age where I have to play a bit: that’s why I think Napoli is a good change.

“It’s one of the best clubs in the world and they said I will play. That I will have many chances.”

The 24-year-old, who can play in either central midfield or off the right, has gone on to make 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season in what has been a relatively difficult season for Napoli as defending champions.

Indeed, none of those appearances have come as a starter in Serie A and there are suggestions that Lindstrom now regrets that choice.

Napoli midfielder picks out Anfield idol

Speaking with Calciomercato, Lindstrom has underlined his love of Liverpool in a new interview.

“As a child I was full of energy, like now. It’s like I’m still a child, I think a lot of people think so. I’m always smiling, I always think about having fun with my friends and family, I’m always happy and I try to do my best.

“When I was a kid I really admired Gerrard from Liverpool because I was a Liverpool fan.

“Now he has stopped playing and now I don’t have a real idol. I only think about myself and the team, I just want to play football and at the moment I don’t have an idol.”

If Gli Azzurri are to sell, they would hope to try and achieve their money back for the 16-times capped international. And while at this stage there is nothing concrete to suggest Liverpool will rekindle their efforts to sign him, the fact that he has made his admiration clear will likely see links strengthen if Napoli do decide to cash in.

