Liverpool dreams of signing Mexican sensation dwindle as Euro big guns intensify pursuit

Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan have stepped up their efforts to challenge Liverpool in the race for Gilberto Mora, and with the Mexican sensation looking increasingly likely to move to Europe in the upcoming January window, according to sources close to the situation.

The 18-year-old Tijuana talent has emerged as one of the most sought-after young players in world football following his performances at the 2026 World Cup and in Liga MX, with a host of elite clubs monitoring his progress.

Mora, who recently became eligible for an international transfer after turning 18, is attracting attention from across the continent.

While Liverpool have been in contact over a move and do retain what sources describe as a strong interest, both PSG and Milan are now pushing hard to establish themselves as genuine rivals to his signature, reaching out to his representatives and presenting their cases to them as to why he should instead move to their respective clubs.

The French and Italian clubs are among those presenting the player with detailed sporting projects, outlining pathways for integration and regular first-team involvement – factors which those close to him insist will be vital in determining his next club.

Indeed, we understand that the teenager is prioritising his long-term development above all else and is expected to favour the club that can offer consistent game time rather than a purely high-profile move…

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Demand is high for Mexico sensation Gilberto Mora

Sources indicate that interested parties have been asked to demonstrate exactly how Mora would fit into their plans over the coming seasons, with minutes on the pitch viewed as essential for his continued growth.

This stance has shaped discussions, as clubs seek to convince him that their environment will accelerate rather than stall his progress.

Most of Europe’s leading sides have shown varying degrees of interest in the attacking midfielder, whose technical ability, composure and versatility have drawn comparisons to some of the game’s brightest prospects.

Competition for the teenager is far and wide, and in addition to the three aforementioned sides, TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica have all been credited with genuine interest, creating what is expected to be an intense race for his signature as the January transfer window draws closer.

Mora remains contracted to Club Tijuana until 2029, though a deal could be agreed in the coming weeks given his new eligibility.

His agent has maintained a cautious public stance, declining to comment on specific approaches while emphasising the importance of finding the right project.

For Mora, the decision appears likely to hinge on where he is given the greatest opportunity to develop through regular competitive action, rather than simply the name of the badge.

With Liverpool, PSG and Milan all active, the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining the next step for one of Mexican football’s most exciting young talents in many years.

The prospect of potentially seeing Mora line up alongside Rio Ngumoha, at Anfield might prove exciting for Liverpool fans, though tying their own brilliant teenage talent down to a new deal will clearly take priority.

To that end, Fabrizio Romano has provided an exciting update on those talks, while the teenager himself has dropped the kind of update that will delight the Anfield faithful.

Elsewhere, a well-connected Merseyside correspondent has revealed whether Alexis Mac Allister is in line for a new contract at Anfield following some much-improved displays of late, including his two-goal salvo which helped sink Villarreal on Tuesday night