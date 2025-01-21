Liverpool have been told that Mo Salah is ‘likely’ to stay at Anfield and that the star’s head and heart very much remain on committing to a new deal after a journalist with strong PSG connections played down the French side’s chances of a deal, though a third side are also now pushing hard for his signature.

The Egyptian superstar is out of contract at Anfield in a matter of months and already free to sign on the dotted line for an overseas side of his choosing on a pre-contract agreement. And the prospect of losing their talismanic frontman – and fourth-highest goalscorer of all time – on a free transfer fills Liverpool supporters with dread.

Indeed, ongoing efforts to sign the 32-year-old to a new deal have so far failed to reach an agreement. And with the star reportedly seeking a new three-year deal, taking him close to his 36th birthday, worth £400,000 a week – the most lucrative in Anfield history – it is perhaps understandable to see why owners FSG, led by sporting director Richard Hughes and CEO of football Michael Edwards, have so far been unable to reach an agreement with the player’s agent Ramy Abbas.

As a result, speculation over where Salah will potentially move to next has reached fever pitch in recent weeks and reports of late have talked up the prospect of a move to PSG, amid claims the French giants are willing to match the player’s demands.

And claims that a move away was imminent was also talked up by BBC pundit Troy Deeney, who feels Salah’s actions in Saturday’s win at Brentford are indicative of a player on his way out.

However, L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi – seen in French football as something of a PSG insider – has played down the prospect of Salah moving to the Ligue 1 champions and revealed the most likely outcome.

‘Mohamed Salah to Paris can be done, but it likely won’t happen as Salah is likely to stay at Liverpool He’s in talks over an extension,’ Tanzi wrote.

Despite that, he insists PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, whom Salah knows well, will not give up easily on his efforts to sign the player, adding: ‘Paris will do everything to bring him in’.

Third side pushing for Mo Salah agreement

While Liverpool may perhaps be banking on Salah’s loyalty to the Reds, coupled with his very clear motivations at breaking several more of their goalscoring records, will be enough to hope he relents and signs the terms on offer to him, they will also be acutely aware of the number of clubs keen to lure Salah away.

Indeed, he has also been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad having seen a £150m offer rejected for the player back in summer 2023. Links to the Middle East have rarely faded ever since.

Talk of a fresh agreement to move to Al-Ittihad were recently debunked by our transfer expert Rudy Galetti, who has always maintained that Salah will pick between two destinations – either Anfield or the Parc des Princes – this summer.

However, multiple sources over the last few weeks insist a third side are in the mix for his signature with another Saudi side, Al-Hilal – who look set to bid farewell to Brazilian star Neymar this year – very much keen to bring in Salah as his replacement.

Reports last week claimed they are willing to offer the player a staggering £65m (€77.2m, $79.3m) package to move to the Gulf State on a two-year contract – netting the Egyptian a mind-blowing £625,000 a week.

Their club president, Fahad bin Nafel, along with the league’s vice chairman, Saad Al Lazeez, have been actively involved in discussions and have strongly signalled their willingness to forward an offer to the player’s agent.

Al-Hilal’s manager, Jorge Jesus, has also indicated that an approach could be in the works, commenting recently: “Salah or other big names won’t come this winter but maybe this summer…”

Latest Liverpool news: Real Madrid star one of five possible Salah replacements

With 232 goals across his 379 appearances in a Reds shirt, there are few players the world over who can produce the kind of numbers Salah has off the wing.

However, former Anfield midfielder Danny Murphy has urged FSG to go all out for Real Madrid star Rodrygo as the Egyptian’s successor this summer, explaining why he sees the Brazilian as a “wonderful talent” and a “matchwinner”. The Match of the Day pundit has also named three other potential replacements from within the Premier League.

Another player strongly linked in recent days is Rayan Cherki and now reports from France have named the modest price on the Lyon star’s head were the Reds to make their move.

One man who Liverpool have reportedly also decided to sign this summer is Joshua Kimmich – with a deal for the Bayern Munich star being eyed regardless of whether Trent Alexander-Arnold stays or departs.

However, the Reds have now learned they have strong competition from a major European giant after being handed advice from Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

