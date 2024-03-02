FSG go all out in bid to lure 44 y/o back to Liverpool in post Klopp era as source rates Reds chances

Liverpool are reportedly ready to throw the kitchen sink in their efforts to bring Michael Edwards back to Anfield with an approach set to be made in the coming days and amid claims FSG are willing to offer the 44-year-old a new, more senior role.

It will be all change at Anfield in the coming months with emotions bound to be running high as Jurgen Klopp bids a sad farewell to Anfield. The German has announced that, after close to nine years in the hotseat, he is running on empty, is in need of a rest and to take a total break from football. But having won seven trophies – with potentially up to three more to come this season – during his time at Liverpool, the 56-year-old will leave an enormous hole to fill.

Nonetheless, the process of identifying his replacement is already well underway with FSG appointing the world’s greatest leader Theo Epstein to lead that hunt and ensure they get that decision exactly right.

While Xabi Alonso is hotly tipped to take on the role, there are other contenders in the mix too with several big-name options among those names being bandied about.

Whomever takes on the role will need to work closely with the club’s sporting director, which is a position that has become increasingly important to the Reds’ success over recent years.

The position was held with huge distinction for close to 10 years by Edwards, before his decision to step away in 2021. Since his exit, Edwards has been working as a consultant for Ludonautics, the sports advisory business founded by former Reds director of research Ian Graham.

Now owners FSG are ready to step up their quest to bring Edwards – widely credited for playing a leading role in the success Liverpool have achieved under Klopp – back to the club.

However, as trusted journalist David Ornstein revealed earlier this week, it is likely Liverpool will need to offer Edwards a more senior role than just ‘sporting director’ to bring him back.

To that end, it’s reported FSG will offer Edwards a more senior chief executive role, or quite possibly, a role on the club’s board, to lure him back.

Now according to another in-the-know source, Ben Jacobs, that move for Edwards is likely to step up in the coming days.

“I was always expecting another approach to Edwards, it may change in the coming days, but there’s been nothing formal,” he told Givemesport.

“But sources have always indicated that Liverpool were going to throw the kitchen sink at Edwards even though he’d indicated to [FSG president] Mike Gordon on the phone that he didn’t want to come back.

“I think we have to understand why at that point, Edwards said he didn’t want to come back and why he has rejected other clubs in the past.”

Revealing Edwards has no intention of returning to his former role, Jacobs has revealed FSG could have some joy by offering the 44-year-old a more senior role at Anfield.

“The answer is that Edwards does not want to be a sporting director. Edwards wants more than that. So either a CEO or football-type role, or a group head, or he wants skin in the game,” he added.

“He wants equity, which is something that FSG did give to Lebron James.

“So the key question is if they really want Edwards, would they be prepared to give him equity and total control over the football department?

“And if the answer is yes to one or both of these things, then Edwards might seriously consider a role.”

Edwards is credited with some of the best pieces of business in Liverpool’s history, bringing in famed front three Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, as well as negotiating the £142m sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and using the funds to sign Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

Any new role is likely to be on an overall advisory role, first up overseeing the appointment of Jorg Schmadtke’s replacement as sporting director.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Simon Rolfes and AC Milan’s Ricky Massara have both been tipped as candidates to fill the vacancy, but the smart pick may prove to be Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes, who is a close associate of Edwards.

