Jamie Carragher has saluted Liverpool for their genius decision to appoint Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor – but insists the jury remains out on the club’s transfer policy, though an expected late Reds transfer has been confirmed.

The Merseysiders enjoyed some brilliant years under Klopp, who helped the Reds reach four major European finals and helped the team collect seven major honours across his nine seasons at the helm. But like all good things in life, everything must one day end and the German’s decision to quit Anfield at the end of last season left Liverpool fearing a drop-off in standards and results off the back of his departure.

However, the opposite is actually true and the Reds have actually kicked on under his successor, Slot, who has the club six points clear the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, through to the last 16 of the Champions League and into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

And while the Reds did suffer a rare defeat in the Champions League on Wednesday night – Slot having offered rare chances to a raft on untested youngsters – hopes are burning bright that Liverpool can grab plenty of silverware come the season’s end.

Liverpool are yet to dip their hands in their pockets this month to boost their squad and are not expected to do so either, though according to Carragher, they have already pulled off the signing of the season in Slot.

“Headhunting Slot was another masterstroke by FSG. Identifying the right successor for Klopp was a defining moment in Liverpool’s modern history, comparable to replacing Bill Shankly or Sir Kenny Dalglish, Manchester United moving on after the retirements of Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson, and Arsenal post-Arsene Wenger. We have seen many glorious eras grind to a halt when the figurehead left the building,” Carragher wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

“Time will tell if Liverpool’s general inactivity in the transfer market across the past two windows is dangerous or clever. Given that small details make a big difference in sport, it could be both. If Liverpool win the title, Slot will be the hero. If it goes wrong from here, Edwards, Hughes and the rest of the FSG hierarchy will be cast by some as the villains.

“That’s how it works in football. Owners, executives and sporting directors are as unpopular as referees, thanked for nothing but blamed for everything.

“Many directors in the position of Edwards and Hughes could dine out for a while on making such a big call as replacing Klopp with Slot. Not at Liverpool.”

Liverpool confirm one late window move

While Liverpool are already planning for what looks an exciting summer window, efforts will continue at trying to tie down the services of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to new deals and given the additional costs at potentially securing those stars – or in having to find replacements – it’s easy to see why the Reds have taken a cautious approach to signings this month.

However, the Reds have been able to confirm one late transfer window departure with midfielder Stefan Bajcetic finalising a loan move back to Spain with Las Palmas for the remainder of this season, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old had been on loan in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg, but had failed to make much of a mark there despite the presence of former Liverpool No.2 Pep Ljinders and it emerged on Thursday that the Reds were set to cancel that loan.

Now the club has confirmed Bajcetic will finish the season back in his homeland as he looks to gain a much-needed confidence booster for his fledgling career, which has somewhat stagnated – largely owing to injury – over the last 18 months.

In the meantime, Slot has changed his mind about the prospect of loaning out another young gun in James McConnell, who was handed a full debut for the Reds in Wednesday night’s Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven.

And even though the Reds were beaten 3-2 in a topsy-turvy game at the Philips Stadion, McConnell clearly impressed and now Slot plans to hand the No.53 more chances over the remainder of the season.

Explaining his thinking after the game, Slot praised the 20-year-old for making the most of his opportunity.

“There’s always a chance in life. And at the moment we have most of our players fit so we will have this discussion tomorrow I think between me and Richard (Hughes) about these players,” said the Dutchman.

“But there’s definitely one that will not go out on loan: James McConnell. I liked him a lot today. Maybe the end result today would be good for him to go and play but he is a player who hasn’t played a lot in the last six or seven months as he was injured for a while. He impressed me a lot today.

“He is competitive in the training sessions we had, he is always very competitive. I’m not surprised, but you always wonder how you will react at this level.

“James plays and is competitive. He definitely deserves credit for his performance today.”

Liverpool transfer round-up: €70m Dutch playmaker eyed; David rumours

Meanwhile, journalist Christian Falk has listed Liverpool as prospective summer suitors for Xavi Simons – just a matter of hours after RB Leipzig completed his permanent signing from PSG.

The Netherlands midfielder has spent the last 18 months on loan with the Bundesliga side, making the arrangement – in the words of Fabrizio Romano – “100% permanent” on Thursday night.

However, Falk insists the German side could look to make an instant profit on the star and that a summer departure from Red Bull Arena cannot be ruled out with the Reds one of three sides keen.

Elsewhere, reports in France claim a mystery club has seen a cheeky offer for Jonathan David rejected, amid speculation the offer could have come from Liverpool.

The Canada striker becomes a free agent this summer and has indicated he is ready to leave Lille amid growing claims of a move to the Premier League and with the player’s recent comments hinting at interest in a move to Anfield.

And finally, amid rumours that Salah could depart Anfield this summer, Carragher believes he has identified the man perfect to fill that sizeable gap on the right side of the Liverpool attack.

