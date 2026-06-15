Liverpool hijack Arsenal transfer as Fabrizio Romano drops Anfield return revelation

Liverpool have thundered into the race to sign a top Arsenal target, while Fabrizio Romano has clarified claims a former Anfield favourite is returning to the club, and there’s been a timely reminder on why the Reds are about to break the bank for Yan Diomande.

Liverpool threaten Arsenal transfer

Arsenal face a serious challenge in their quest to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi after two separate sources confirmed the Reds have stepped in.

Bouaddi may only be 18 years of age, but he’s already an accomplished central midfielder and has been a regular starter in Ligue 1 for Lille for nearly two seasons.

He made an instant impact at the World Cup when starring in Morocco’s impressive 1-1 draw with Brazil. That showing has only served to heighten what was already intense transfer interest.

Arsenal are desperate to strike a deal, but according to both Fabrizio Romano and our own Graeme Bailey, Liverpool are now firmly in the picture.

“There were direct contacts with Arsenal and direct contacts also with Liverpool,” Romano explained on his YouTube channel. “So both clubs had meetings with the agents of the player.”

TEAMtalk insider Bailey stated Liverpool as well as Manchester City have now ‘joined the chase’ for the impressive youngster.

Regarding cost, Bailey revealed Lille have set their stall out at £60m and if multiple clubs engage in a bidding war, the final fee could rise even higher.

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Fabrizio Romano clarifies Darwin Nunez return

A stunning report out of Uruguay claimed Liverpool have agreed to re-sign Darwin Nunez, who is leaving Al-Hilal after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

Nunez has been sidelined at the Saudi side after the mid-season arrival of Karim Benzema. With his contract poised to be ripped up, Nunez can be signed without having to pay a transfer fee.

Liverpool are among those to have been offered the striker who could provide valuable depth given Hugo Ekitike will miss much of the upcoming campaign while recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture.

A speculative report from Uruguay claimed Nunez’s return was a done deal and would be announced after Uruguay’s World Cup campaign ends, whenever that may be.

But per Romano, such claims are wide of the mark and have been quickly downplayed by sources close to the player.

“My information is that those close to Darwin and those close to Darwin’s camp deny this information,” he insisted.

“They say it’s not true, that there’s nothing ongoing with Nunez and Liverpool.”

Romano went on to state the ‘expectation’ is for Darwin to sign with a new club this summer, but for the time being, there’s ‘nothing advanced’ with Liverpool right now.

Liverpool get Yan Diomande reminder

Liverpool are the best placed team to sign Diomande from RB Leipzig, and his spectacular showing in Ivory Coast’s World Cup opener will only embolden the Reds to wrap this deal up with all haste.

Diomande tore Ecuador to shreds during Ivory Coast’s 1-0 win, and gave Arsenal’s Piero Hincapie in particular nightmares.

Summing up his dazzling display, The Athletic wrote: ‘Diomande took Ecuador’s highly-rated defence to pieces, in front of 68,000 Ecuador fans and a global TV audience of hundreds of millions. What we all witnessed was something special.

‘The numbers do a pretty good job of explaining the story.

‘He completed 41 of 51 passes, with five considered “key” passes. He made one “big chance” and several smaller ones, and he was four from six when it came to “successful dribbles”.

‘That last one seems a little ungenerous, as I am sure he beat Arsenal’s usually very dependable left-back Piero Hincapie that many times in the first half alone.

‘If there was a shock in Diomande’s performance in South Philly, it is that he swapped wings in the second half to attack Ecuador right-back Alan Franco. Hincapie’s relief was Franco’s regret. He was hooked after the hour mark, as Diomande was starting to make him look frazzled, too.

‘But, if you missed this game, the numbers cannot tell you how Diomande three times burst past Hincapie from a standing start in the first half, and twice wriggled past Ecuador’s tough tacklers, including Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo, in the second half to create chances for himself and his team-mates.’

David Ornstein stated earlier this month that Liverpool are the strongest placed team to agree personal terms with the 19-year-old winger, who has been earmarked by Anfield chiefs as the direct successor to Mohamed Salah.

Ornstein also noted club-to-club talks with Leipzig had opened, with the German side now demanding around €130m / £112m.

Subsequently, Romano revealed Liverpool have put ‘important money’ on the table in an effort to seal personal terms as quickly as possible.

Liverpool would now be wise to attempt to wrap this deal up before further heroics on the grandest stage prompt another price hike, or even worse, other suitors like PSG to step on the accelerator.