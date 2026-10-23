Liverpool holding meeting THIS WEEKEND with January move to be decided

Liverpool will hold a meeting this weekend to determine what the best course of action to take is with one of their loan arrangements.

The Reds used the loan market well over the summer, with Ronald Araujo the most obvious example.

The versatile Uruguayan has been a revelation at right-back, almost instantly solving what had been a problem position for over a year.

Liverpool have the option to buy Araujo outright at season’s end for €55m / £47m.

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Temporary new clubs were found for the likes of Harvey Elliott (Valencia) and Ifeanyi Ndukwe (Levante), with Liverpool loaning the latter out partly through necessity.

The 18-year-old Austrian centre-back was one of Liverpool’s stand-outs in pre-season, though he wasn’t able to feature in competitive games this term due to the absence of a work permit.

Accordingly, Liverpool loaned the 6ft 6in colossus to Spanish side Levante. All it would take for Ndukwe to accrue enough points for a work permit in England was one appearance.

After being named on the bench three times, Ndukwe made two substitute appearances for Levante, and since then, he’s started three games in a row.

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Liverpool to determine Ifeanyi Ndukwe fate this weekend – report

In truth, Ndukwe may already be good enough for a place in Liverpool’s squad.

Per the latest from the Liverpool Echo, a meeting will be held this weekend to determine whether he should be brought back to Anfield in January now he’s eligible to play competitive matches in England.

Citing information from Sky Sports Austria, the report stated: ‘Liverpool are set to hold talks with Ifeanyi Ndukwe’s representatives in the coming days, according to reports in his native Austria, with a potential return to Anfield in January on the agenda.’

The Echo added: ‘Liverpool retained the option to recall the young defender from his loan spell at Levante in January, and according to Sky Sports Austria, that possibility is now set to be explored with Ndukwe’s agents.

‘The report states that representatives from Ndukwe’s agency, More than Sport by AS1, will sit down with Liverpool officials over the coming weekend to map out his next steps.’