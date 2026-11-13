Liverpool identify Brighton star as dream 2027 target as Leeds move to take top talent off the menu

Liverpool’s recruitment team are drawing up plans for their long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk in defence, with a respected journalist naming the Brighton star who now tops their wishlist, though it will take a world-record fee to prise him to Anfield.

Dutch star Van Dijk has been a true colossus over his time at Anfield. Now in his 10th season on Merseyside, the 35-year-old will be remembered as one of Liverpool’s all-time greats when the time eventually comes for him to depart.

When that will be, though, remains open to some debate. Despite now being in the autumn of his career and at an age when many a player has long since retired, Van Dijk’s performance this season – and importance to Liverpool – has arguably never been greater.

Indeed, he has played all 900 minutes in the Premier League so far this season – and we exclusively revealed last week that Andoni Iraola has already decided that he wants his captain to extend his stay at Anfield, with the offer of a new deal at the club understood to be in the works.

Despite that, Liverpool’s recruitment team, now led by sporting director Julian Ward, knows that old father time will catch up with him eventually, with the club now scouring the globe over how best they can replace the Dutchman in defence in the long term.

And according to Sky Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, the player they have locked in on is Brighton’s 19-year-old lynchpin, Luka Vuskovic, who, despite his tender years, is already regarded as one of the best defenders in English football.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Liverpool have Luka Vuskovic on their shortlist for next summer. The 19 y/o top defender is being monitored regularly.”

Providing an update on the likely costs involved, Plettenberg suggests any deal could set the Reds back what would be a new world-record fee for a defender, breaking the £85m Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire in 2019.

Plettenberg added: “His contract at Brighton is valid until 2031. No release clause will be available next summer.

“Current price valuation: around €100m+/-. Vuskovic is very happy under Fabian Hürzeler. However, his dream is to join Real Madrid one day.”

Should they be forced to go beyond that fee, and everyone in the game knows what tough negotiators Brighton are, then Liverpool could be forced to shell out a new world-record fee for a defender…

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Leeds take star defender off the Liverpool menu

While Vuskovic is one young defender the Reds are understood to be keen on, another one their scouting team are taking a liking to is Leeds United’s impressive star Tarik Muharemovic.

The Bosnian moved to Elland Road in the summer from Sassuolo for a bargain £34.4m (€40m, $45m) fee and has adapted impressively to the rigours of the Premier League, helping Leeds keep five clean sheets across their 12 games in all competitions so far this season.

At just 23, Leeds know they already have a very special talent and, just a handful of games into his career at the club, already finds his name being linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan.

However, Liverpool are also understood to be keen admirers of the 21-cap Bosnian star as they assess long-term heirs for Van Dijk.

Sources, though, have already revealed to TEAMtalk that, despite the growing interest in the left-footed centre-half, Leeds have no plans to sell Muharemovic any time soon.

Indeed, in a bid to secure their defender’s future at Elland Road and as a sign of their commitment to him, a report earlier this week revealed the Whites could consider a ‘rare’ move if there is ‘danger’ of the 23-year-old leaving, amid claims Leeds to swiftly offer Muharemovic a contract extension.

And it’s suggested Leeds could offer him a pay rise to reject Liverpool and Bayern and continue his development in West Yorkshire.

It would be an unusual move from Daniel Farke’s side as Muharemovic’s contract still has over four years left to run and he only arrived at the club a matter of months ago.

According to WhoScored, Muharemovic has been Leeds’ top performer this season, with an average score of 7.30 ahead of their other top stars, James Trafford, Ethan Ampadu and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Leeds currently value Muharemovic in the £60m (€72m, $80m) mark, though given the level of interest in him, they are likely to ramp that up higher should any side come calling.

With successor planning part of the ethos at Anfield, it was reported on Thursday that Liverpool have also identified a top Portuguese star as their long-term heir to Alisson Becker in goal.

In other news, Liverpool are also targeting a Maldini-like defender to replace Kostas Tsimikas, according to reports in Italy.