Liverpool in dreamland as PSG slash Bradley Barcola asking price – multiple sources

PSG are finally ready to drop their asking price for Bradley Barcola by a substantial amount, and the figure they’ll accept is roughly what Liverpool are prepared to pay, according to multiple reports.

Liverpool want Barcola and Barcola wants Liverpool. The PSG and France ace, 23, already has an agreement on personal terms in place with the Reds.

Club-to-club talks are taking place on a daily basis, though as yet, the colossal €170m / £145m valuation had proved troublesome for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Liverpool have no intention of going that high, though it has been speculated by reporters such as Ben Jacobs that PSG would lower their demands if and when they got new signings of their own over the line.

And over the past 24 hours, PSG have agreed a €55m deal to sign Mika Godts from Ajax and announced the €50m arrival of Ferran Torres from Barcelona. Maghnes Akliouche has already joined from Monaco earlier this month.

Reporting on his YouTube channel last night, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, stated: “What does it (the Torres and Godts arrivals) mean? That there is an expectation there could be movements around the situation of Bradley Barcola.

“Because the situation of Barcola remains absolutely linked to Liverpool. I never stopped telling you and I remain absolutely all in on this story, because Liverpool want Barcola.

“Liverpool are negotiating for Barcola, and because I was believing in this news already in April, May, when the story and the narrative around was that Barcola was untouchable. But I remain on this story again today.

“Liverpool are still trying for Barcola. There’s still a gap in financial valuation between what PSG want and what Liverpool offer, but they’re still working for Barcola.

“The financial agreement with the player is okay, and now Liverpool and PSG keep talking, exchanging messages and discussing for Barcola.

“The deal is alive.”

PSG drop Bradley Barcola asking price to €146m / £125m

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently revealed sources expect PSG to ultimately green light Barcola’s sale for around £125m.

That came after Bailey had also brought news of Liverpool being prepared to spend £120m on the winger, and at a push, £125m, which would match the British record fee paid to sign Alexander Isak last summer.

And according to the latest from talkSPORT’s chief transfer news reporter, Alex Crook, he’s also been told PSG are ready to lower their demands by £20m to £125m.

“Liverpool fans are getting a little bit concerned about their lack of squad depth heading into the new season,” Crook said.

“It’s not been a brilliant pre-season campaign for Andoni Iraola.

“We know they’re keen on Bradley Barcola, we reported exclusively on talkSPORT.com some weeks ago now that he wanted to make the move to Anfield.

“But that £145m asking price set by PSG has been a real turn off for Liverpool.

“I’ve been told this morning that could come down a bit to £125m. That would equal the Premier League record fee that Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak.

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“I don’t think they have the appetite even to go that high for Barcola but PSG are bringing in reinforcements out wide.

“Ferran Torres is a done deal, he won’t be the only new arrival either.”

As mentioned, Godts is the other new wide man PSG are signing, and with those moves sealed, there is growing belief Bradley Barcola will now be sold to Liverpool for a package in the £120m-£125m range.