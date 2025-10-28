Look away Liverpool fans as top journalist reveals FSG plan in January transfer window

Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have no plan whatsoever to make a major signing in the January transfer window, despite the current woes under manager Arne Slot, sources have told TEAMtalk.

After spending almost £450million (€513.4m, $597m) on new players in the summer transfer window, Liverpool were expected to build on last season’s Premier League title success. Although the Reds kicked off the new campaign with seven successive wins in all competitions, they are now in bad shape and form.

Liverpool have lost their last four Premier League games and are below even Manchester United in the table.

While concerns over Arne Slot’s future as Liverpool manager have been dismissed by reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, results and performances need to improve.

Slot has not been helped by several of his players not being in top form or struggling with injuries.

Goal machine Mohamed Salah has scored just four goals in 13 appearances this season, Milos Kerkez has been a shadow of the player he was at Bournemouth, and Florian Wirtz has yet to burst into life at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister has had injury problems, while Alexander Isak has been poor and is on the sidelines at the moment, just as Alisson, Jeremie Frimpong, Curtis Jones and Giovanni Leoni are, although Ryan Gravenberch could be back in action against Crystal Palace in midweek, according to The London Evening Standard.

Despite the problems, Liverpool owners are not planning to make a major signing in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones.

John W. Henry and Tom Werner are not planning to bring a new big name to Anfield in the middle of the season, having spent a lot of money on the likes of Wirtz, Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Frimpong in the summer.

Jones told TEAMtalk when asked if Liverpool could sign a new midfielder in January: “I would be surprised if Liverpool were making a major signing in January given the money they spent in the summer and the issues that have developed in having to integrate top players into a team that was already very good.

“I have not really got the impression a big name is going to be a priority.

“I do think signing a significant midfield player at the end of the season is more feasible, and in the new year, I think there will be a better indication of how the search opens up.”

READ NEXT 🔴 Liverpool namechecked as Arsenal warned playmaker could LEAVE in January – ‘There’s interest’

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Barcelona plan, Arne Slot sack plan

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be pleased to learn Barcelona’s plan regarding a central defender.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Liverpool are planning to sack Arne Slot as the manager anytime soon.

And finally, Bayern Munich are ‘worried’ that Liverpool will exact revenge for losing Luis Diaz by signing one of their best players.

POLL: How many trophies will Liverpool win this season?