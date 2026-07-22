Liverpool launch stunning French winger hijack after agreement struck – NOT Barcola

Liverpool have taken the first steps towards hijacking PSG’s move for a French winger, with two separate sources confirming the news.

Liverpool have banked one winger this summer in the form of Victor Munoz, though are desperately seeking one and potentially even two more for the flanks.

Mohamed Salah has departed, while there are very real prospects for Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa to go if new signings are made.

Liverpool’s top priority is RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, though the Ivorian favours a move to PSG.

Luis Enrique’s all-conquering side are closing in on an agreement to sign Diomande, and have already ironed out personal terms on a five-year contract with Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche too.

If both players were to arrive in Paris, Bradley Barcola could be given the green light to leave, much to Liverpool’s delight.

However, the latest from two separate sources – Sky Sports and David Lynch – has revealed Liverpool are actually moving for Akliouche themselves.

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Liverpool begin Maghnes Akliouche transfer hijack

The Monaco winger, 24, is left-footed and plays primarily on the right side, which at Liverpool, has been vacated by Salah.

Breaking the news, Sky Sports reporter, Lyall Thomas, wrote: ‘Liverpool have made an initial approach to Monaco for winger Maghnes Akliouche.

‘The club are understood to have checked on the potential availability of the 24-year-old France international.

‘Akliouche is a prime target for Paris Saint-Germain, who have made several offers for him, but none of which have been acceptable to Monaco so far.

‘The most recent is believed to be in the region of £34m (€40m).’

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That exclusive scoop was quickly backed up by Liverpool reporter, David Lynch, though he suggested Liverpool’s move is very much in its infancy right now.

He wrote on X: ‘As per @SkySportsLyall, Liverpool have made initial enquiries regarding Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche, who is also being targeted by PSG.

‘One of a number of potential options being assessed as the Reds look to bolster their attack this summer.’

In a follow-up tweet, Lynch added: ‘My personal view is that it’s not a likely one to happen as things stand. Very, very tentative stuff as I understand it.’