Fenway Sports Group have a huge dilemma over whether to meet Mo Salah’s wage demands with Gary Neville revealing the exact amount he is asking them to pay him and with a second pundit accusing the star of holding Liverpool to ransom.

Salah has proved one of the greatest signings in Liverpool‘s history since moving to Anfield in a £36.9m deal from Roma in summer 2017, helping the Reds win seven major honours in that time. Top-scoring in each of his seven full seasons to date, his incredible tally of 232 goals in 376 appearances has seen the Egyptian bulldoze his way to fourth on the club’s all-time top scorers list.

However, a big cloud is hovering over Anfield with Salah out of contract at the season’s end. And while both Liverpool and the player are keen to sign an extension, finding common ground over an agreement has so far proved difficult to reach.

Now Sky Sports pundit Neville has let slip the exact amount Salah is seeking to extend his stay at Anfield – and has explained why he thinks the player is worth it.

“Mo Salah wants a three-year deal at £400,000 a year, which is £60m overall. He probably deserves that, because to replace him you’re going to have to pay £60m or £70m plus their wages, maybe £120m all-in,” Neville stated.

That’s a very different take from ESPN’s Craig Burley, who feels the 32-year-old is holding FSG to ransom and believes his demands will have their American owners close to tears.

“The Liverpool executives – they are lying on the floor at the moment,” Burley said on ESPN.

“They’re almost in tears because they’ve probably made this guy the most magnificent offer and he is screwing them to the ground. He doesn’t have to say anything. There’s a big game this weekend – he could have let his representatives say yay or nay behind the scenes.

“He’s not serving the ball back over the net to Liverpool, he’s throwing a hundred balls up and serving an ace with every one of them. He’s holding Liverpool to a huge ransom at this moment so this is a very difficult scenario financially.”

Neville ire at Liverpool as Salah hints at Anfield exit

A demand for wages of £400,000 a week would make Salah, already Liverpool’s top earner, their best-paid player of all time. And having him a deal for three years would see the player through until the ripe old age of 36 – hence the dilemma they are facing.

Our understanding is that, while Liverpool remain some distance apart from agreeing terms with the player, talks over an extension will continue and with the star making a stay at Anfield his priority and despite the growing interest in his services from elsewhere.

For a long time, that hunt has been led by sides in the Saudi Pro-League, though PSG have also recently been linked with a move and amid a claim they were ready to blow Liverpool out the water both in terms of contract length and wages they were willing to pay him.

And in recent days, claims have emerged suggesting a move to Italian giants Juventus is also an option for Salah as interest in acquiring the star on a free transfer gathers pace.

Speaking over the weekend, the player provided an update on his situation and appeared to suggest once again that a parting of ways was likely.

“There is nothing, no progress there. We are far away from any progress so we just need to wait and see,” Salah said in an interview with Sky Sports.

And on his trophy ambitions for what he feels will likely be his “last year” with the club, the 32-year-old added: “I think the thing in my head is OK if this is your last six months or last year, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say ‘Oh I was concerned about the contract or stressed?’ or do you just want to say ‘Ok I had an unbelievable season’.

“So that is in my head now. If I feel a kind of distraction I just remind myself ‘OK you want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season’ so that’s what I want to do.”

Neville feels Liverpool only have themselves to blame for the situation, adding: “The club have let these three contracts run down simultaneously, the three most valuable players in the club,” Neville added.

“The problem is with clubs, and I know this from owning one, when you bring a player through the ranks it hurts you when you feel like you’ve got to pay for the fee again.”

After discussing Salah’s demands, he turned his focus towards Alexander-Arnold adding: “For Trent, a young player who’s come through the ranks, you can get a little bit bullied because it’s like you owe us, we brought you through.

“I’m not saying Liverpool are doing that, but there’s one of three reasons he played how he did today – he’s had games like that before, he could just be having a bad day or that noise in his head all week could just be too much of a distraction.”

Neville hits out at Real Madrid in TAA saga; Darwin Nunez price set

Meanwhile, Neville has also expressed rage at Real Madrid for the manner in which they have disrupted Alexander-Arnold in recent days. The Spanish giants are keen on signing him as a free agent in the summer but have seen an offer to bring him to the Bernabeu now fall short.

As a result, the Sky Sports pundit has made clear exactly what he thinks of the Spanish giants after hitting out at their transfer games after the player put in an out-of-sorts below-par performance against Manchester United on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the Reds have reportedly given the green light to offloading Darwin Nunez and how much they want for the inconsistent Uruguay striker has emerged, while stunning links to a Premier League rival have also been clarified.

While our sources have ruled out a move to AC Milan, a move across the Premier League is now reportedly being explored as an option.

And finally, why Arne Slot rejected the chance to bring Manuel Ugarte to Anfield has been revealed, with the Uruguayan star going on to sign for Manchester United instead. Given his mediocre displays so far at Old Trafford, it’s probably fair to say the Reds judged that one right.

