Liverpool are being strongly linked with a fresh move to sign Marc Guehi with Arne Slot reportedly determined to win the race to sign the Crystal Palace star in a big-money deal in 2025 – while when the England defender could leave Selhurst Park, his take on a move to Anfield and the fee the Reds can expect to pay has also come to light.

The Merseysiders are riding high at the top of the Premier League table, though have seen their advantage narrowed to just two points after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Fulham on Saturday and after Chelsea edged to a narrow 2-1 win over Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening. That draw with the Cottagers was only the fourth time in 16 matches that Slot’s side have dropped points in the Premier League, though the Dutchman still boasts an incredible record of 20 wins in 24 games since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool hotseat.

The Reds are also riding high in the Champions League, boasting a 100% record after six games and putting them well on course to qualify for the next phase of the competition as one of the seeded sides.

To enhance their chances of a successful second half of the season, we understand Liverpool’s owners FSG have made it clear they are prepared to back their manager with a sizeable transfer kitty in the January window if the right player comes on to the market. To that end, a new left-back and a midfielder are very much top of his wishlist.

However, a new report also claims Slot has designs on strengthening the heart of his defence and is also readying a huge offer to lure Guehi from Crystal Palace – and there is now a belief that a deal is there to be done.

Per the Daily Mirror, the Reds are readying a new offer to prise the 22-cap England international away from Selhurst Park and have received encouragement that the Eagles will be forced to cash in on the 24-year-old in 2025 owing to their financial situation. And while Palace will block his exit in the January window, a summer move – and for a fee of around £65m – with add-ons is reportedly in the works.

That fee will comfortably be the largest spent by Slot since taking charge at Anfield and will also likely surpass the captures of anything they manage to achieve in the January window, amid links to £50.1m Martin Zubimendi and Milos Kerkez, who could leave Bournemouth for a fee of around £40m.

Why it will be Liverpool target Guehi’s last season with Crystal Palace

Liverpool remain keen to tie inspirational captain Virgil van Dijk down to a new deal and we understand that there is optimism that talks over an extension with the Dutchman will soon be seen an agreement reached.

But Liverpool and FSG, led by CEO of football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes, are very much focused on succession planning at Anfield, with the club illustrating that last summer by nailing down the £29.1m (€35m, $36.7m) signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will move to Anfield next summer from Valencia.

However, with their club captain, due to turn 34 over the summer, FSG knows that Van Dijk cannot go on playing at the very top level forever – and Guehi is seen as an ideal replacement for their towering Dutchman.

To that end, TEAMtalk understands that Guehi figures very highly on their list of options and that strengthening in central defence is a big focus for them across the 2025 transfer windows.

That feeling is also reciprocated by Guehi, who we have been told is open to moving to Anfield. Furthermore, there is also an understanding at Selhurst Park that this will be the 24-year-old’s final season with the club and that allowing him to take that next career step is on the cards.

Guehi is also being courted by Newcastle, who saw a summer offer worth £70m rejected for his services by the Eagles, while former club Chelsea and Manchester United are also among his admirers.

But an offer from Liverpool would be seriously tough to resist for the player and with sources telling us that a move to Anfield holds very strong appeal.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Dazzling Raphinha bid; Luis Diaz fears

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also continuing talks with Mo Salah to nail the Egyptian superstar to a new deal.

However, a new report has suggested the Reds have opened talks with the representatives of Barcelona star Raphinha in a bid to bring the Brazilian back to the Premier League in a huge 2025 transfer.

Known as a player of huge quality from his time with Leeds, the 28-year-old is now putting in the numbers to match and is one of the few players in European football who can match Salah’s output this season.

Elsewhere, Liverpool may soon face a battle to retain the services of Luis Diaz after a report claimed he had rejected their offer of a new deal to him and that three major European sides were pursuing the Colombian’s signature.

And finally, Klopp’s first act as head of football at Red Bull could be denying Liverpool a £66m transfer.

Marc Guehi’s Premier League stats for Crystal Palace so far this season