Liverpool looking to hijack Man Utd winger deal as midfield target’s price skyrockets to £100m

Liverpool are reportedly considering hijacking Manchester United’s move for an explosive winger, as their hunt for Mohamed Salah’s heir continues, while the price of a top midfield target is said to have exploded.

The Reds have completed a deal for Jeremy Jacquet and left-winger Víctor Munoz to date, although more additions are expected following the appointment of Andoni Iraola as Arne Slot’s successor.

Finding a new right-sided attacker to fill Salah’s legendary boots is proving a tough task to date, but Liverpool are now being tipped to make a move for a top United target

Liverpool looking to trump United in Summerville chase

Having missed out on top target Yan Diomande, who has already stated his preference to join PSG, the Reds have now switched their focus to other targets.

A player currently impressing at the World Cup, France’s Bradley Barcola continues to be heavily linked with a switch to Anfield, with the latest developments on the PSG attacker appearing to give Liverpool hope a deal could be done.

However, a fresh report from CaughtOffside claims that the Reds are looking to potentially hijack Man Utd’s move for West Ham forward Crysencio Summerville.

The Netherlands winger has emerged as one of the most sought-after players this summer, after his impressive showing at the World Cup, where he had four goal involvements before the Dutch crashed out at the last-32 stage.

Indeed, Summerville carried his form from West Ham into the tournament in North America, having chalked up 12 goal contributions for the Hammers despite their relegation to the Championship on the final day of the season.

As our sources have previously reported, United remain in a strong position to snap up Summerville, but now the fresh report states that Liverpool are positioning themselves to ruin that plan.

It’s claimed that Summerville is viewed as the more attainable, Premier League-proven option for Iraola, despite the fact that the majority of his appearances last season came on the left flank, not the right.

While West Ham have placed a £50m valuation on the former Leeds United star, their relegation could mean that price drops to between £40-30m instead.

Should there be any truth in the report, and Summerville actually moves to Merseyside, it will be interesting to see where Iraola utilises him – especially if Cody Gakpo is sold and Munoz becomes the first-choice option in Summerville’s best position on the left.

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Ayyoub Bouaddi price tag to hit stratospheric level

Liverpool and Arsenal are facing the prospect of having to pay up £100m for exceptional midfield talent Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer, after the Lille president used two recent Premier League deals to demand the jaw-dropping new fee.

The 18-year-old is one of the stories of this World Cup, having ditched allegiances to France, the country of his birth, to represent Morocco at international level, where he has now won seven caps in total.

Having helped the North African nation through to the last eight of the competition, where they next face the French, all eyes will be on Bouaddi to see how he handles himself against the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot in the heart of France’s engine room.

The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City have all registered interest in the elite prospect and, in the wake of the growing competition, together with the rising cost of top midfielder deals, no-nonsense Lille president Olivier Letang is ready to push the price of Bouaddi up to £100m – citing the examples of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur.

Asked by Eurosport about those two respective deals and if Bouaddi’s price will rise, Lentang stated: “How to answer that question? Have I spoken, brought up the subject, given a figure? No, never.

“You have to look at his level. How much have players like Anderson or Tonali been sold for who are much older, but without room for improvement?

“So you have an idea of the value of Ayyoub, who has a unique profile at only 18 years old.”

Whether Letang is trying to throw suitors off the scent, or hope that a bidding war ensues for the player, remains to be seen. However, it’s highly unlikely Anfield chiefs will sign off spending the best part of £100m on an 18-year-old, no matter the qualities he possesses.

More Liverpool news…

Liverpool on pole for £51m Man Utd midfield target as ‘serious’ contact made

Yan Diomande urged to join Liverpool as double PSG raid casts doubts on €130m transfer

LaLiga giant get serious for signing of Liverpool legend Salah – he’ll replace all-time great

Liverpool secure masterclass signing from Celtic as generational talent says YES to joining Iraola