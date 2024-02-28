FSG make final push to re-sign conquering Liverpool hero, as compromise that can spark incredible U-turn revealed

John Henry and Linda Pizzuti of FSG want to bring Michael Edwards back to Liverpool

Liverpool owners FSG are making one final play to bring former sporting director Michael Edwards back to the club, and a report has revealed why Jurgen Klopp leaving might actually work in the Reds’ favour.

A new era will dawn at Anfield over the summer. Jurgen Klopp will walk away from his position as manager, though may do so in style if delivering a historic quadruple as his final act.

Furthermore, a new sporting director is required after Jorg Schmadtke left Liverpool at the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is Liverpool’s undisputed No 1 choice to replace Klopp in the dugout. Regarding the sporting director role, the Reds have already made an unsuccessful approach to re-hire Michael Edwards.

Edwards worked miracles when heading up Liverpool’s recruitment team and oversaw the arrivals of many a household name during his exceptional 11-year stint at Anfield.

The 44-year-old left the club in 2022 and has since formed his own consultancy firm called Ludonautics with Liverpool’s ex-head of research, Ian Graham.

However, Fabrizio Romano brought news earlier in February of FSG attempting to lure Edwards back to Merseyside. Their efforts failed, though per the latest from the transfer guru, FSG are refusing to take no for an answer.

Liverpool go again for Edwards; quick decision expected

Taking to X, Romano revealed FSG have sanctioned one final push for Edwards and the American owners want a quick response.

Explaining why, Romano clarified Liverpool won’t appoint Klopp’s successor until a new sporting director is in place.

As such, and with No 1 managerial target Alonso also wanted at Bayern Munich, Liverpool will quickly move on from Edwards in early-March if he rebuffs their second approach.

The Telegraph added their take on the story, revealing a compromise Liverpool are prepared to make in their quest to convince Edwards he should return.

Klopp exit can help lure Edwards back

It’s claimed Edwards slowly began to lose power behind the scenes during his latter years at the club. Klopp became increasingly influential with regards to new signings and contract extensions for those already at the club.

With Klopp such a popular figure with both Liverpool officials and fans alike, it’s claimed owners FSG always came down on the side of Klopp when he was at odds with Edwards.

But with Klopp leaving, FSG are ready to restructure the club behind the scenes and give the new sporting director greater control.

Romano echoed that claim, while the Telegraph added the promise of greater power over club decisions could be enough to at least open dialogue between Edwards and Liverpool.

Both Romano and the Telegraph stated that at present, it’s not anticipated that Edwards will say yes to Liverpool.

Nonetheless, the club certainly intend to make one final push and bringing Edwards back to Anfield would represent a fantastic coup for FSG.

