Liverpool’s summer transfer plans are being reshaped once again, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Hugo Ekitike’s serious injury has triggered a significant rethink at Anfield and with the club now ready to accelerate moves for at least two new attackers this summer.

The French forward has been one of Liverpool’s standout performers since his £79million-plus move from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, contributing over 20 goal involvements and playing a key role in covering for the absence of record signing Alexander Isak.

However, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Ekitike is expected to be sidelined for around nine months after being stretchered off against former club Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening after suffering a devastating ruptured Achilles injury.

Both Arne Slot and teammate Ibrahima Konate sent the striker their prayers after the heartbreaking injury began to filter through.

The devastating setback means the 23-year-old will not feature again in 2026 and is also set to miss this summer’s World Cup finals – a huge blow for both player and club.

The impact is already being felt behind the scenes, too. Liverpool had been planning to strengthen in wide areas, particularly on the right flank, with Mohamed Salah departing. Players such as Yan Diomande and Francisco Conceicao had been identified as leading options, with sources revealing way back in December that the RB Leipzig star has been identified as a player they have concrete interest in.

But TEAMtalk understands that Ekitike’s injury has now accelerated plans to bring in an additional forward too, with the club reassessing their attacking depth ahead of the new season…

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Liverpool ready to rekindle Anthony Gordon interest

One name firmly back in the frame is Anthony Gordon. The Newcastle United attacker has impressed with his versatility across the front line this season and is once again being seriously considered by Liverpool.

Sources indicate that Bayern Munich and Arsenal have also made contact with Gordon’s representatives, but the player has long made no secret of his desire to play at Anfield following his earlier move from local rivals Everton.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Liverpool also remain firm admirers of Iliman Ndiaye, with the Everton forward continuing to feature prominently on their radar, though, for obvious reasons, a raid on their cross-city rivals will prove hugely problematic.

With the club now exploring the possibility of bringing in two attacking additions, further options are also under consideration.

TEAMtalk also understands that Jarrod Bowen, Harry Wilson and Bazoumana Toure should not be ruled out as potential targets as the summer window approaches.

Liverpool’s recruitment plans were already evolving, but Ekitike’s injury has ensured that their summer strategy will now be built around reinforcing their frontline more heavily than initially anticipated.

Latest Liverpool news: Slot drops alarming transfer update; German star ‘on a plate’

Meanwhile, Slot has conceded that Liverpool are ‘coming towards the end of the cycle’ with a number of their leading lights facing the end, but he did have a positive message for fans about their transfer plans, despite an admission that they need to sell before they can buy.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been chosen as one of just three clubs who can activate an incredibly modest release clause inserted in the contract of one of the Bundesliga’s best players, and the clause can be activated THIS SUMMER.

In other news, the issue holding up Ibrahima Konate’s new contract at Liverpool has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano, who has also strongly hinted at what the eventual outcome of this long-running saga will be.

And finally, TEAMtalk sources can reveal that Liverpool are making progress in talks over a new contract for Dominik Szoboszlai, and we understand the playmaker is set for a significant pay rise, as the club looks to fight off interest from Real Madrid.