Liverpool crushed as Fabrizio Romano confirms Bayern Munich plans to tie another top star to new deal

While Liverpool remain open to future changes to their forward line, one name who looks set to be crossed off their dream list is Michael Olise, with Bayern Munich now planning to open talks on a new contract for the France international after this week tying down Harry Kane, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old has proved an absolute revelation since swapping Crystal Palace for Bayern Munich, playing a part in a titanic 115 goals (54 scores, 61 assists) across just 121 games for the club – almost a G/A per game.

Now regarded as one of the best right-wingers in world football and still a few years away from his peak, the London-born star has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena, with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool among his admirers.

However, prising him away from the Bundesliga champions will be far from easy. He is contracted to the Allianz Arena until 2029 and, having shown no agitation to move, Bayern have made it clear that the star – rated in the €180m (£150m, $200m) bracket – is strictly not for sale.

Earlier this week, Bayern tied leading striker Harry Kane to a new mega-money deal and an arrangement that makes the England striker Europe’s best-paid player.

Now, according to Romano, Bayern are next eyeing an extension for Olise, underlining their desire to keep the 29-cap France star in Bavaria.

“Bayern’s next mission after extending Harry Kane’s contract, will also be to extend the contract of Michael Olise, get a new deal done,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

He added: “They are also very well aware of the appreciation of Michael Olise from Florentino Perez and Real Madrid.

“They had him very high in their thoughts during the summer; they even made a bid, but Bayern closed all the doors; they were not even considering an exit. Bayern want to stop all future attempts by agreeing to a new contract.”

On the possibility of extending his deal, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said: “That’s something Max [Eberl, director of sport] and I are jointly responsible for. His contract runs until 2029, and we’ll sit down and discuss things at the appropriate time”.

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Olise would only consider Real Madrid move

TEAMtalk has long since reported that Olise has no desire to quit Bayern right now, while the only move that would tempt him away from Bavaria would be to LaLiga – and in particular, Real Madrid.

As our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey wrote on October 9, ‘a move to Spain is currently the only scenario that could prise Olise away from Bayern Munich, with sources close to the France star’s camp telling TEAMtalk that he has little desire to return to the Premier League and with Liverpool firmly put in their place despite recent speculation suggesting a move to Anfield was back on the agenda.

‘We have been continually told by well-placed sources that Olise is currently very settled in Germany and is not looking to move back to England despite long-standing interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

‘Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all retain an interest in the former Crystal Palace star and are aware of the situation surrounding his future.

However, we understand those clubs are also fully aware that Olise currently has little desire to return to the Premier League.

‘The 24-year-old is instead open to discussions with Bayern over a new contract, with sources confirming that the German champions are prepared to put a hugely lucrative offer on the table in an effort to secure the star’s long-term future.’

Significantly, Bailey adds that ‘Bayern are ready to offer Olise terms that would put him close to Harry Kane’s prospective new contract, underlining just how highly the club value the 29-cap France international.’

TEAMtalk revealed over the summer that Liverpool had asked about Olise as they viewed the Frenchman as the ‘perfect’ replacement for Mohamed Salah.

But with neither Bayern nor Olise having any desire to make that move happen, this is one transfer that will unequivocally escape Liverpool.

Ironically, Bayern Munich themselves have a serious interest in special Reds talent Rio Ngumoha, though TEAMtalk has been informed Liverpool won’t entertain a sale under any circumstances.

Elsewhere, sources can reveal Andoni Iraola’s decision on the Reds giving Virgil van Dijk a new contract.