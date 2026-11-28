Liverpool are close to agreeing a huge new contract with young midfielder Trey Nyoni that will reward the young star for his rapid progress under Andoni Iraola in a move that should help through the departure of a cult hero midfielder as one of four 2027 exits.

The Reds are starting to find their rhythm under their new Spanish coach, with a series of impressive results helping Liverpool gain momentum in both the Premier League and Champions League. Facing Everton on Sunday at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Iraola’s side could move up to second with a win if other results go their way.

Part of their success this season has come thanks to the development of Nyoni in midfield. He has been trusted by Iraola to play regular minutes this season, with the 19-year-old star clocking up 709 minutes of action so far.

While only one of those has been as a starter in the Premier League, it just feels like a matter of time before the player becomes a more frequent pick in the manager’s engine room.

As a result, Nyoni now looks poised to land a new contract as a reward for his rapid progress, despite only penning his current arrangement in summer 2025, and with the deal still having three and a half years left to run.

Speaking on the Anfield Index podcast and having been branded a “really good player” by Lewis Steele, the Daily Mail journalist has shared why a new deal is just around the corner for the star.

“His family was sat near me the other night. His agent was sat near me,” revealed Steele.

“Maybe a new deal is on the horizon soon.

“I think he’s been offered one. So if that one gets done in the next couple of weeks, wouldn’t be surprised at all.”

Hailing his attributes, Steele continued: “He’s a really good midfielder to watch. The best thing you can say is he is only 19.

“When you watch him in possession, he plays with a maturity that is way beyond what you’d expect of a 19-year-old.”

“He’s just so comfortable on the ball.”

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Liverpool greenlight four player exits in 2027

Steele reckons Liverpool’s trust of young players, with Rio Ngumoha also getting regular minutes, is a fine indicator of the Iraola regime so far.

He added: “They can say, well, look at what we’ve done with these players. He’s [Nyoni] got a massive, massive future and now it’s on Liverpool to tie him down to that new deal.”

Jamie Carragher has already revealed why the form of Nyoni and Ngumoha gives Iraola a massive headache over a £217m trio and while that’s a nice problem to have, their emergence could lead to several high-profile exits next year.

With the January window due to open in just 34 days, Liverpool are starting to put their plans in place, with several high-profile exits expected at Anfield over the coming weeks and months.

Among those exits will be a quartet of stars, three of whom were signed in the Jurgen Klopp era and another big name who arrived during Arne Slot’s time.

But with Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa all poised to move on, they will hardly be missed – the former particularly if the Reds can land the brilliant Premier League left-back who we now understand they are very much keen to sign.

Per a report on Friday, Liverpool will have big money to spend in the January window, offering hope that Iraola’s side could be set for a really strong second half to the window.

Among their targets, per a new report in Spain, is Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the right-back has now reached a decision on returning to Anfield, news that will divide supporters.