Liverpool are on the brink of ‘finalising’ a new contract for Ibrahima Konate, per a well-connected journalist, though three possible replacements for the centre-back have been named.

Konate‘s future at Liverpool has been uncertain throughout this season, with the centre-back in the final year of his contract and linked with several European giants.

It initially seemed inevitable that he would follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in joining Real Madrid, but his decline in form this season looks to have cost him this transfer. The Spanish giants are now linked with a host of other options after the centre-back reportedly dropped an audacious demand for a signing-on fee.

And from Real Madrid’s perspective, this is understandable as Konate’s decline in form has been alarming. However, he is still capable of being a top Premier League centre-back and Liverpool would obviously prefer to keep him.

Liverpool have acquired Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet as players for the future, but they need to keep Konate because captain Virgil van Dijk will likely leave on a free transfer next year, while an exit for Joe Gomez is also expected in the near future.

Thankfully for Liverpool, journalist Nicolo Schira is reporting that Konate is now only “one step away” from signing a new deal after turning down a move to the Saudi Pro League.

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Konate ‘agreement’ sealed, but Collymore has his doubts

Schira said on X: “Excl. – Ibrahima #Konatè is one step away to extend the contract with #Liverpool.

“Last details but all the parties involved in the deal are confident to finalise soon. The centre-back has turned down a huge bid from a Saudi Club.”

This follows our report at the start of this month regarding Konate reaching an agreement with Liverpool over a new contract.

Fabrizio Romano later backed up our information with a follow-up report, but Stan Collymore has told us that his former club should be looking past Konate and move for three possible replacements after raising his concerns.

Collymore told TEAMtalk: “One of the big questions, though, is who partners Van Dijk. Ibrahima Konate is too hit-and-miss, while Joe Gomez feels more like a squad option than a nailed-on starter. The club will be kicking themselves watching Marc Guehi join Manchester City and score a brilliant goal at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

“There was also talk of Ezri Konsa arriving from Aston Villa, but he has had a dreadful couple of months, to the extent that he was dropped for the game against Nottingham Forest. He is tipped to start for England at the World Cup, but if he continues in this vein of form, it will put off potential buyers.

“Right now, I just don’t think there’s an obvious candidate out there. If Dean Huijsen were still at Bournemouth, he might have been ideal, but you’re not prising him away from Real Madrid only a year after he joined. Whoever they bring in has to be lightning quick to cover van Dijk and comfortable on the ball as well.

“So I’ve got no issue with Virgil remaining Liverpool’s first-choice centre-back for the next two seasons. His workload will be managed, but he’s a consummate professional and an outstanding athlete.”

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