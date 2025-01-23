Liverpool are reportedly set to open new contract talks with Harvey Elliott after Arne Slot completely slammed the door shut on a possible Anfield exit for the player and with the player’s thoughts on exiting Merseyside also coming to light.

The midfielder arrived at Anfield back in summer of 2019 for an initial tribunal-fixed fee of just £1.5m with a further £2.8m in bonuses, money which has already proved extremely well spent. Despite his tender years – 21 – Elliott is already into his sixth full season as a Liverpool player, having racked up 131 appearances – and 12 goals – in that time.

A popular figure under Jurgen Klopp, a broken foot injury during pre-season put Elliott on the backfoot this season and he’s had to work hard to both return to fitness and for his chance to impress the German’s successor Slot.

However, after being limited to just six appearances before Christmas, both Brighton and Borussia Dortmund had expressed an interest in taking Elliott off Liverpool’s hands with speculation of a January move away from Anfield – most likely on a temporary basis – starting to gather pace.

Since the turn of the year, however, Elliott has forced his way more and more into Slot’s thinking and four appearances already this month – including the winner against Lille at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday night – have underlined his growing importance to the Dutchman.

As a result of his new-found importance, Slot has quickly put the brakes on any possibility of Elliott leaving, while a report on Football Insider claims the Reds boss is also imploring FSG to open new deal talks in a bid to nail down his long-term future and offer the player a much-deserved pay-rise.

It’s understood that Elliott has completely wowed Slot during his recent appearances for the club, particularly in setting up Darwin Nunez’s second in the important recent win at Brentford, while the player’s ability to play either as an attacking midfield or off the wing has also impressed the boss.

Elliott makes position clear on Liverpool future

His current deal at Anfield does not expire until summer 2027, but it’s reported that Slot is eager for the Reds to tie him down now and avoid the sort of situation that has befallen them with all of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah, all of whom are now just months away from seeing their Liverpool contracts expiring.

Elliott himself has also not hidden away from his affection for Liverpool, branding the Reds ‘My club’ in an emotion-charged interview following his Anfield winner on Tuesday night.

“Liverpool is my club, Liverpool is my team,” said Elliott in quotes carried by The Athletic. “I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team.

“I am going to do what it takes and help the team out when it’s possible. It’s down to me to put in the effort, the hard work, the desire, to achieve that. I am not going to give up. I am going to keep fighting and who knows what might happen.”

