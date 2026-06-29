Liverpool are ready to consider six other winger targets after learning Paris Saint-Germain are now actively engaging in talks with RB Leipzig over a deal to sign FSG’s top target, Yan Diomande, with another potential option also looking like he’s heading for the French capital.

The Reds had locked on to Diomande as their first choice to step into the legendary shoes of Mohamed Salah, who departed Anfield after nine glorious seasons on Merseyside at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

And while they had already seen one offer worth €100m for the livewire winger turned down, Liverpool were refusing to take no for an answer over the signing of the teenager ahead of what was expected to be a massive second bid.

However, the rug has now been pulled from under their feet with PSG, by multiple sources, now seen as the winger’s first choice and with the player making a clear choice to join the Ligue 1 giants this summer if he departs the Bundesliga side.

Very quickly after the news broke, it emerged that PSG were now in talks over a deal, which, according to our sources, could ultimately set a new Bundesliga record and in excess of the £128m (€148m) Barcelona paid Borussia Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele in 2017.

Provided an update on those talks, journalist Ben Jacobs reported on X: [PSG president] Nasser Al-Khelaifi has now opened direct talks with Leipzig to try and close a deal for Yan Diomande.

‘Understand former Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, who is Chairman of the Supervisory Board, is directly involved in discussions with the PSG president. Pair have an excellent relationship. PSG confident on agreeing a fee.’

The situation is now in danger of leaving Liverpool empty-handed, and while sources insist the Reds are not quite ready to throw in the towel, they do look like they’re facing a losing battle over their long-standing interest in the 19-year-old.

As a result, a report has named the six new winger options they could look to target instead, though a seventh option – in Maghnes Akliouche – has also been taken off the menu after he, too, made it clear he is ready to join PSG.

READ MORE: Yan Diomande rejects Liverpool for three reasons as talks with PSG begin

Liverpool have six other targets who could sign after Yan Diomande miss

Per reports in Germany, Liverpool’s principal target is likely to become 19-year-old Cologne forward Said El Mala, who is rated in the €50m (£43.1m) bracket by the Bundesliga side.

The teenager, who has impressed in Germany with his pace, technical ability and goal threat, which has seen him register 27 goals in 81 senior games, is seen as a bright prospect capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Beyond that, Brighton star Yankuba Minteh and Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo are also seen as options, the latter of whom is now on Newcastle’s radar after the Reds also beat them to the signing of Victor Munoz.

A report last week said Minteh will be ‘one of the first names they will chase’ in the event of missing out on Diomande, with details also emerging of the type of fee it would be required to prise him out of the AMEX Stadium.

In addition to those three, and as revealed by TEAMtalk back in March, highly-rated Portugal winger Francisco Conceicao is a player Liverpool have also been tracking closely after impressing during their recruitment process.

It’s also reported that Bournemouth winger Rayan, who Reds boss Andoni Iraola knows well, will also come under their radar, though with the Cherries unwilling to sell any more of their prized assets this summer, they could point to the giant £130m clause in the Brazilian’s contract.

Once again, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that in March, Rayan was very firmly listed by the Reds as a future transfer target – a process that could now be accelerated in the event of the developments regarding Diomande.

And finally, with two new wingers potentially landing at the Parc des Princes, Liverpool will now get a chance to land the exciting Bradley Barcola, who looks likely to be the fall guy from PSG’s exciting summer of recruitment.

His deal in the French capital now has just two years left to run, and it was revealed recently that negotiations over an extension had broken down – opening the door for a big-money summer exit.

Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed Iraola’s ‘love’ for the France international star, while his asking price has also come to light.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.