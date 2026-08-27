Liverpool planning TWO attacking signings after Barcola with 21-goal winger next

A stunning report claims Liverpool want two further attacking additions after Bradley Barcola, with Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr next.

Liverpool finally struck an agreement with PSG for the signing of Bradley Barcola on Thursday. The deal for the France international is worth £120m, with that figure comprising £100m as guaranteed payment and £20m in add-ons.

It’s no secret Liverpool want one more winger, which would coincide with Cody Gakpo’s departure.

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, stated on Thursday: “What happens now with Liverpool’s second winger after the bids for [Yankuba] Minteh, Ismaila Sarr and all the rest? It really depends on what happens with Cody Gakpo.

“If Gakpo goes to Tottenham or Manchester City, both of them in constant contact to understand the situation. Gakpo has an agreement with Tottenham and the agents are also talking to Man City.

“So, if Gakpo goes, Liverpool will add one more winger, otherwise they can stay with the current squad. So, let’s see what’s going to happen with the Dutch winger.”

Liverpool have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Minteh after Brighton hiked the price up to £80m.

That is an extraordinary number for a player who is currently sidelined with a long-term injury.

Accordingly, that move is on ice, as is Liverpool’s hunt for Ibrahim Mbaye after PSG similarly raised the stakes beyond what Liverpool are prepared to pay.

Latest on Ismaila Sarr to Liverpool

Instead, Crystal Palace wide man, Ismaila Sarr, thundered into focus on Wednesday when Fabrizio Romano claimed the Reds had launched a £50m bid. He subsequently stated the offer had been rejected by the Eagles.

A series of updates from across the media quickly poured cold water on Romano’s claims about Sarr who scored 21 goals for Palace across all competitions last term.

The Athletic, the Daily Mail and our own insider, Graeme Bailey, all insisted Liverpool’s interest in the Senegalese is genuine, though no bid had been tabled.

Instead, we were told Sarr’s camp had offered the player to Liverpool in the hopes of prompting FSG into making a concrete move.

In any case, a fresh update from The Independent states Liverpool are still chasing Sarr’s signature, and what’s more, they also want to sign a striker to provide back-up to Alexander Isak while Hugo Ekitike recuperates from a torn Achilles.

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The report stated: ‘Liverpool are still pursuing Ismaila Sarr, despite seeing an initial offer of around £50m rejected by Crystal Palace.

‘Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola wants to bring in three attacking players before the end of the transfer window, including two who can operate in wide positions and one who could deputise for striker Alexander Isak.’

Of course, the first of those three signings – Bradley Barcola – is now wrapped up.

Regarding the striker hunt, Liverpool have shown interest in loaning Real Madrid’s Endrick, though Los Blancos have thus far shown no desire to part ways with the Brazilian.