Fabrizio Romano has dropped an emphatic update on the future of Arne Slot at Liverpool, while three other top reporters have weighed in on what’s happening with Xabi Alonso.

Ask Liverpool fans right now and you might find the majority want Slot gone. Boos rang around Anfield once again over the weekend, and not just once.

Slot’s decision to substitute Rio Ngumoha was met with a chorus of jeers from the crowd in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Post-match, Slot claimed the young forward was suffering from cramp.

There were further boos at full-time, and with Xabi Alonso – who starred for Liverpool during his playing days between 2004-09 – readily available, there’s rampant speculation a managerial change is on the horizon.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool ‘committed’ to signing €100m ‘number one target’ as FSG ‘call Real Madrid’

What’s more, Alonso over the past few days has opened doors to moving to England and managing in the Premier League.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Alonso’s next job will not be at Anfield. Furthermore, there are no discussions of any kind taking place that would see Alonso wind up on Merseyside.

Liverpool stick with Arne Slot

“Some Liverpool fans hope for a change [of manager], but Liverpool, so far, have not made any contact with Xabi Alonso,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“And Liverpool are trusting Arne Slot. They’re supporting Arne Slot.”

Romano went on to stress Liverpool still plan to hold an ‘end of season review’, but as it stands, there are ZERO indications Slot will be removed from power.

What’s more, there are no talks whatsoever between Alonso’s camp and Liverpool, never mind between Liverpool and the man himself.

Clearly, it will take something extraordinary for Slot NOT to be in Liverpool’s dugout next season.

Xabi Alonso to Chelsea latest

That raises the possibility of Alonso managing at one of Liverpool’s biggest rivals, and according to David Ornstein, Chelsea are exploring a swoop.

The Blues will appoint a new permanent manager in the summer and Alonso, 44, features near the top of their shortlist. Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola – out of contract in the summer – is also in their thinking.

What’s more, both Ben Jacobs and our own Graeme Bailey have confirmed Alonso and Chelsea have already held early talks that are being described as ‘positive’…

READ NEXT: Chelsea hold positive talks with Xabi Alonso but BlueCo have SEVEN more candidates