Liverpool will soon have three strikers to call upon for just one position, and a report has outlined the club’s decision on offloading one of the trio in January amid rampant interest.

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool spent gigantic sums on two new strikers in the summer of 2025. Jamie Carragher in particular questioned the decisions to spend so much on Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike when under ordinary circumstances, only one of the pair will be on the pitch.

However, all clubs competing for top honours and especially those who are always in Europe like Liverpool must possess excellent strength in depth.

What’s more, unfortunate injuries have ensured Isak and Ekitike have rarely been available at the same time anyway.

In Ekitike’s absence this season, academy graduate Lewis Koumas has deputised in the centre-forward position on plenty of occasions.

Koumas has just one goal to his name in 16 appearances, though his work ethic and pressing from the front has earned favour with both the fans and his manager.

But with Isak fit and firing and Ekitike nearing a return from a ruptured Achilles, Koumas is poised to drop to a distant third choice for one spot.

Liverpool reach decision on offloading Lewis Koumas in January

Yet according to the latest from Football Insider, Liverpool have already decided they WON’T sanction Koumas’ exit in January despite plenty of loan interest.

Explaining why, the report noted Liverpool harbour lingering concerns over Isak’s ability to stay fit for a full campaign.

That, combined with not knowing how Ekitike will fare after such a lengthy lay-off, means Koumas will still have a vital role to play in Liverpool’s squad.

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FI stated: ‘Liverpool are prepared to turn down any offers for Lewis Koumas in the January transfer window.

‘The 21-year-old has established himself as a regular in Andoni Iraola’s side this term, having impressed during pre-season, and is seen as a valuable asset by the Spaniard.

‘Despite having scored just one goal across 16 appearances this season, a number of clubs are believed to be keeping a close eye on the forward’s situation with a loan deal in mind.’

The report concluded: ‘The Sweden international’s fitness record means he cannot be relied upon to lead the line every week, and having a capable backup is going to be a necessity this season.

‘Despite Hugo Ekitike nearing a return from injury in the new year, Koumas will still have a role to play under Iraola, and an exit from Liverpool has now been ruled out.’

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