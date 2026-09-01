Liverpool are being backed to launch a beat-the-deadline bid for Yankuba Minteh as they look to strike an agreement with Brighton, and with FSG told why the Gambian’s reported £80m fee is actually worth the investment for a player perfectly suited to Andoni Iraola’s system.

The Reds have started their season with successive 2-2 draws, illustrating their ability to score goals, but, at the same time, their vulnerability at the back.

Nonetheless, Liverpool are preparing to spend big on transfer deadline day to further bolster their attacking options, having already sunk a near club-record £123m (€144m, $167m) into the signing of France star Bradley Barcola.

Indeed, the Reds still need a direct replacement for Mohamed Salah on the right wing, with former PSG man Barcola – who explained why he only wanted Liverpool in his first interview – better suited to playing off the left.

One man we can reveal who the Reds won’t be signing is Ismaila Sarr, who Crystal Palace have made a final decision on selling, having rejected a verbal offer from the Reds.

That leaves FSG, effectively, with just one realistic option: Brighton’s £80m-rated star Minteh.

Despite the lofty fee, which had previously caused the Merseyside giants to baulk, journalists David Lynch and Dave Davis have explained why the fee is worth it and should not be considered a risk.

“One thing we have to face the reality of if he’s coming in, it’s going to be an overpay,” Davis said on the Anfield Index YouTube channel.

Indeed, Lynch thinks that any fee spent on the 22-year-old will be an investment and one that the Reds are unlikely to lose money on.

“You can see the justification in that because, you know, his age, he’s got potential for improvement,” Lynch explained.

“There’s potential to sell him eventually and recoup some of your money.”

He added: “That’s why an overpay on a Yankuba Minteh to me would make sense.

“That wouldn’t feel that panicky. It would be a recognition of the madness of the market, but over five years there’s resale value.”

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Liverpool told Minteh is perfect for Iraola; Sarr a panic signing

Davis went on to explain that, having had two offers already rejected, and, given the ticking clock on deadline day, Brighton hold all the aces as Liverpool look to push the deal through.

“Brighton remain relaxed about the situation,” Davis said, before adding: “I bloody bet [Tony] Bloom and [Paul] Barber are quite relaxed about this because all the chips are on their side of the table.

“I think it is important to say Minteh is an Iraola-type winger. There’s a lot of positives and upside with him.”

Minteh is currently carrying an injury and is expected to be sidelined for another month, though Lynch is adamant that should not affect Liverpool’s decision on signing him.

“It doesn’t matter if he’s injured at the moment,” Lynch said. “If he’s going to be back in October, that is fine.”

“Minteh is the better fit and the more sensible move and the better allocation of funds.”

Fearing the player could leave for Liverpool before the window shuts, his manager Fabian Hurzeler has already issued this personal plea to the Gambian star.

Meanwhile, Lynch has explained why signing Sarr would have proved a massive mistake for the Reds.

“I think he’s a good player, but it would just smell of a panic buy to me,” Lynch said.

“Liverpool generally do business in a certain way that you can hang your hat on, and they don’t sign 28, nearly 29-year-olds for £50/60 million.”

“They would never sign someone of that age for that kind of fee; they just wouldn’t. It’s not Liverpool at all under FSG. So, you would very easily, I think, be able to deduce that that would be a panic buy.”

Regardless, sources understand Liverpool will not be active in pursuing Sarr on deadline day, having made their own late deadline decision on whether to keep or sell Cody Gakpo following strong interest from Manchester City.