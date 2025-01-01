Good news could be just around the corner for Liverpool over the future of Mo Salah with the Reds tipped to soon secure their star man to a new deal and complete what has been described as “the biggest signing of the January window” and with Fabrizio Romano providing an update on the saga.

Salah has been in irresistible form for Liverpool ever since arriving from Roma in a bargain £36.9m move back in summer 2017. Top-scoring in each of his seven full seasons so far at Anfield, the talismanic Egyptian has helped the Merseysiders win seven major honours in that time. Yet with his deal due to expire at the end of the current campaign, Reds fans have been nervously awaiting news that an extension has been agreed with their star man.

With his form arguably never better for Liverpool – the 32-year-old already boasts 30-goal contributions to his name this season from 26 games so far – the Reds hierarchy are certainly under no illusions at the importance of nailing Salah down to a new deal.

And while the player has been quite vocal in expressing both his wish to stay and keeping the media informed of just how close an agreement is, there is, finally now, a growing confidence that the Reds are soon ready to announce the news their fans have all been waiting for.

Should an agreement be reached, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the announcement will top any other deal completed in the Premier League in the winter window.

“Mohamed Salah could be the biggest signing of the January window. You look at his fitness, the stats, the levels of performance he is hitting, players can go on a lot longer now,” Robinson told BBC Sport.

“He plays every game when he is fit, only rotated if needed. I would be amazed if he doesn’t sign a new contract [at Liverpool].”

GO DEEPER

🔴 Revealed: The EIGHT sides Mo Salah has rejected to sign new Liverpool deal after major John Henry intervention

🔴 Mo Salah on cusp of major Liverpool announcement as U-turn is revealed on agreed Euro transfer

Salah states Liverpool aims as Fabrizio Romano provides contract update

As documented, Salah has not been backwards at coming forwards – perhaps somewhat unusually for him – at revealing exactly what the state of play has been around those negotiations.

And while making clear his ambitions to sign a new deal and to continue at a club he readily admits he “loves”, Salah has also revealed his main focus remains on ensuring Liverpool stay on track for the Premier League title – and potentially their second English league crown in five seasons.

“The most important thing is the team winning, hopefully we win the Premier League,” Salah told Amazon Prime on Boxing Day. “It’s great, but we focus on each game and hopefully we carry on like that. “It feels different, but the most important thing is we need to stay humble.

“This one is very special. Hopefully, we can win the Premier League and for this club, it’s something I dream of.”

From a Liverpool/ FSG perspective, though, there has been something of a radio silence with the club clearly preferring to save any talking until an announcement is there to be made.

Manager Arne Slot has performed really well both on the field with the Reds flying high, but also in the way he has handled all questions over Salah and his fellow soon-to-be out-of-contract teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking just last week, Slot stated: “It’s clear that from January 1, maybe for you guys, things change a lot but they are in constant talks with the club and let’s wait and see what happens,” said Slot. “As long as they keep performing like this, the head coach is happy.

“In general, I don’t talk about contract situations here. It would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them has extended. Keep asking, that’s your job but you’re probably not going to get an answer from me.”

Good news, though, does now appear imminent for Liverpool with Romano providing an update on the saga and underlining Liverpool’s progress being made over Salah.

“Salah said we are still far away from [signing a new contract] when he asked about good news on the contract,” began Romano on his YouTube channel. “Mo confirmed once again in public (after the West Ham match) how the new contract is still not agreed with Liverpool.

“Let me also say what Liverpool think about it because Mo is speaking in public several times, but Liverpool are not replying.

“This is Liverpool’s position in public, of course, because Arne Slot in every press conference doesn’t want to mention anything on contracts. That’s absolutely something we have to respect.

“But behind the scenes, Liverpool insist they are negotiating with all three players – Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

“They are absolutely pushing with all of them and especially with Van Dijk and Salah Liverpool maintain their confidence to find a way, to find an agreement.

“But at the moment, still no breakthrough in negotiations. So the talks continue and Liverpool maintain that they keep insisting, they keep talking. But at the moment there is no green light.

“For Trent, as I told you several times, Real Madrid are there, but still nothing done or agreed [between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid].”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Two strikers eyed amid Nunez exit talk

As Romano testifies, Liverpool remain in greatest peril of losing Alexander-Arnold of the trio, and with the Reds soon to learn their vice-captain’s decision.

To that end, trusted journalist David Ornstein has provided a timely update on the saga and revealed when both Real Madrid and Liverpool can expect an answer over the player’s future.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has revealed that Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Nunez, with two superstar strikers the Reds are monitoring coming to light.

In other news,pundits Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have weighed in on where the Premier League title is heading after the Reds’ commanding win at West Ham completed what a perfect Festive period for Slot’s men and with others around them starting to stumble.

How many will you score on our quiz on Liverpool’s Egyptian King, Mo Salah?