Liverpool have been told that Virgil van Dijk can continue playing at the very top level for another couple of seasons yet – but Stan Collymore has exclusively told TEAMtalk that he has major reservations over who partners him in the centre of defence amid questions on Ibrahima Konate’s form.

The Reds have enjoyed a period of sustained success over the last seven seasons, though there are fears that the cycle could come to an end with several of their big-name stars reaching the end of the line. Indeed, with Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson confirmed as leaving Liverpool this summer, questions are being asked at just how long the likes of two other first-team staples, Alisson Becker and Van Dijk also have left.

Indeed, with the Reds very much focused on succession planning and having already agreed a deal to sign Jeremy Jacquet to strengthen their defence, there is a school of thought that one defensive signing will not be enough this summer and a long-term heir to Van Dijk may also be needed.

However, Collymore is adamant that Liverpool don’t need to think about that yet, and believes that the Dutchman, who turns 35 this summer, can continue playing at the top level for another year or two yet.

In an exclusive interview with TEAMtalk, in association with BestBettingBonuses, Collymore said: “The thing with Virgil van Dijk is that, in my view, he still has the quality, but you can’t expect someone in their mid-thirties to be gliding around like a Rolls-Royce the way he did at 26.

“His reading of the game remains strong enough for him to play for another season or two, so I’d be surprised if he moved on this summer.”

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Collymore, however, has concerns about who plays alongside Van Dijk, expressing doubts over the qualities of both Konate and Joe Gomez.

“One of the big questions, though, is who partners Van Dijk. Ibrahima Konate is too hit-and-miss, while Joe Gomez feels more like a squad option than a nailed-on starter. The club will be kicking themselves watching Marc Guehi join Manchester City and score a brilliant goal at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

“There was also talk of Ezri Konsa arriving from Aston Villa, but he has had a dreadful couple of months, to the extent that he was dropped for the game against Nottingham Forest. He is tipped to start for England at the World Cup, but if he continues in this vein of form, it will put off potential buyers.

“Right now, I just don’t think there’s an obvious candidate out there. If Dean Huijsen were still at Bournemouth, he might have been ideal, but you’re not prising him away from Real Madrid only a year after he joined. Whoever they bring in has to be lightning quick to cover van Dijk and comfortable on the ball as well.

“So I’ve got no issue with Virgil remaining Liverpool’s first-choice centre-back for the next two seasons. His workload will be managed, but he’s a consummate professional and an outstanding athlete.”

Latest Liverpool news: Konate delay explained; huge Szoboszlai update

Meanwhile, the issue holding up Konate’s new contract at Liverpool has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano, who has also strongly hinted at what the eventual outcome of this long-running saga will be.

Elsewhere, suggestions that Arne Slot could be sacked as Liverpool manager have been emphatically dismissed by one of the Dutchman’s former right-hand men, with the coach in question explaining why he himself turned down a move to Anfield.

In other news, Liverpool and Manchester United scouts were watching RB Leipzig at the weekend, and there is nothing unusual in that, as they have been tracking wing starlet Yan Diomande very closely in recent months, but TEAMtalk can reveal another player was a big reason for their presence.

And finally, we can reveal Liverpool are making progress in talks over a new contract for Dominik Szoboszlai, and TEAMtalk understands the playmaker is set for a significant pay rise, as the club looks to fight off interest from Real Madrid.

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