Liverpool are planning a colossal double coup that’ll get the fans back on side and prove why their decision to stick with Arne Slot is the right one, though there’s a worrying update on the future of Ibrahima Konate.

According to both Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, Liverpool will NOT sack Arne Slot. The Dutchman has endured a nightmare second season at Anfield, though despite the fans turning on Slot, Reds owners FSG and the hierarchy they’ve installed will not deviate.

And to ensure that decision doesn’t blow up in their faces, Liverpool are ready to splash the cash once again and sign not one but two high profile wingers.

“My information is that Xabi Alonso is not under consideration at Liverpool at all,” Ornstein said on NBC. “Liverpool fully intend to go into next season with Arne Slot as their head coach.

“I know there has been a lot of acrimony among the fans and on the terraces towards Slot, and many of the fans do understand the mitigating circumstances.

“But I think Liverpool will want to recruit for Arne Slot this summer, in particular in the wing positions, and I expect one or two to come in.

“And [Liverpool] think that will be crucial, and once they have come in, that’s perhaps when you can judge Arne Slot more fairly.”

Liverpool to sign two new wingers

While Ornstein sat on the fence as to whether one or two new wide men will arrive, both of TEAMtalk’s transfer insiders, Fraser Fletcher and Graeme Bailey, have been informed it’s a double signing that’s on the cards.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is the top target, though if the Reds get their way, he won’t be the only new arrival.

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West Ham ace Jarrod Bowen has recently been linked by the Daily Mail, while L’Equipe have credited Liverpool with interest in Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche.

Mohamed Salah will be directly replaced, while there are also genuine exit chances for Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool are increasingly keen on offloading high earner Gakpo who has struggled from start to finish this term. And with the club not wanting to block the pathway of Rio Ngumoha, a Gakpo departure could be crucial as far as the second signing is concerned.

But while high-powered new recruits are anticipated, there could be yet another major star following Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah out…

Ibrahima Konate contract at ‘stalemate’

“Liverpool will look to do more work in the transfer market, but one of the uncertain situations involves Ibrahima Konate who is out of contract at the end of this season,” continued Ornstein in his update for NBC.

“As I understand it, the situation is still a stalemate and it’s not looking particularly positive.

“Although until either side walks away, there is still hope, of course, that that could reach a positive conclusion for him to stay at Anfield.”

Konate and Liverpool had appeared to broadly agree a renewal in April, and the Frenchman even went on record in public to state he expects to put pen to paper.

But with each passing day that goes by without a decisive breakthrough or announcement, the more and more likely it is Konate walks away for nothing.

READ NEXT: Liverpool frustration builds as TWO key reasons for Ibrahima Konate contract delay revealed

One important figure who WON’T be leaving is sporting director, Richard Hughes.

Hughes had been subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League and Al-Hilal specifically, but Ornstein confirmed the Scot is “100 percent” staying at Anfield beyond the summer.

Hughes’ existing contract at Liverpool runs until 2027, and it’s the summer of next year where the 46-year-old’s future will come to a crossroads.

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