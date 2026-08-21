Liverpool rocked as manager confirms mega-money transfer is OFF

A big-money signing multiple sources have confirmed Liverpool intended to make can no longer be made, with the player’s manager confirming it’s no deal.

A frantic finish to the summer transfer window is anticipated at Anfield, with Liverpool expected to preside over several big-money arrivals and exits.

It’s the wing positions where the bulk of the action will lay. Liverpool have agreed personal terms with PSG pair, Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, and remain in daily contact with the French champions regarding the deal structure and transfer fees for both players.

The Reds aren’t fixated solely on Paris, however, with The Athletic recently revealing Liverpool have seen a £50m bid for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh turned down.

If Liverpool do sign two more wingers after Victor Munoz, Cody Gakpo will be given the green light to join Tottenham.

Liverpool’s midfield should not be overlooked either, with Curtis Jones currently in Milan ahead of completing his £30m switch to Inter.

Personal terms are already sealed, and the Reds have successfully inserted a 10 percent sell-on clause into the arrangement.

Reports from The Mirror and CaughtOffside have claimed Liverpool will push to offset Jones’ exit by moving for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

The Mirror claimed Andoni Iraola had approved the move, which would reportedly cost in the region of £78m.

CaughtOffside stated Liverpool have stepped up their interest in the 22-year-old at a time when Manchester City have also made an enquiry.

However, when bringing news of City’s enquiry on Wednesday, The Athletic stated Palace rebuffed the approach, and have adopted a not-for-sale stance.

And according to the Crystal Palace manager himself, Wharton will NOT be leaving Selhurst Park this summer.

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Adam Wharton staying at Crystal Palace

In quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano on X, Sage said: “We sold big players and now I think it’s not the moment to do that.

“Adam can play at a big club but I think one year with us, one year with a new dynamic, will be good for him and we need him.”

Romano’s assessment of those quotes is that Wharton is staying put, with the reporter adding: ‘Adam Wharton will not leave Palace this summer, says Pierre Sage.’

Liverpool believe in Trey Nyoni

Liverpool do have three high calibre options for the two central midfield positions. Iraola can call upon Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Beyond that trio, depth is provided by Wataru Endo and Trey Nyoni, and our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed it’s Nyoni who Liverpool and Iraola now view as the fourth option in the pecking order.

As such, the expectation from sources close to Liverpool is no direct replacement for Jones will be signed this summer.

Nyoni shone brightly during pre-season, though it remains to be seen whether the 19-year-old is truly ready for the intensity of Premier League football.

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